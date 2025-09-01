Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, September 1 (game #813).

NYT Connections today (game #814) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

STIRRING

MYSTERY

CHRISTMAS

SWEARING

HOUSE

MOUSE

HERRING

EARRING

EXPLETIVES

PLEATHER VEST

OUROBOROS

NECKLACE

MESH SHIRT

FOUR-LETTER

WORDS

HISTAMINE

PROFANITY

NYT Connections today (game #814) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Rude language

Rude language GREEN: Feature in a festive poem

Feature in a festive poem BLUE: Accoutrements of Barbie’s pal

Accoutrements of Barbie’s pal PURPLE: His or hers to begin with

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #814) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CURSES

GREEN: IN "A VISIT FROM ST. NICHOLAS"

BLUE: WORN BY EARRING MAGIC KEN

PURPLE: STARTING WITH POSSESSIVE DETERMINERS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #814) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #814, are…

YELLOW: CURSES EXPLETIVES, FOUR-LETTER WORDS, PROFANITY, SWEARING

EXPLETIVES, FOUR-LETTER WORDS, PROFANITY, SWEARING GREEN: IN "A VISIT FROM ST. NICHOLAS" CHRISTMAS, HOUSE, MOUSE, STIRRING

CHRISTMAS, HOUSE, MOUSE, STIRRING BLUE: WORN BY EARRING MAGIC KEN EARRING, MESH SHIRT, NECKLACE, PLEATHER VEST

EARRING, MESH SHIRT, NECKLACE, PLEATHER VEST PURPLE: STARTING WITH POSSESSIVE DETERMINERS HERRING, HISTAMINE, MYSTERY, OUROBOROS

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

Another incredibly difficult game of Connections, although perhaps I am underestimating the cultural impact of Earring Magic Ken, Mattel's 1992 short-lived Ken variant that made a brief appearance in the Barbie movie alongside some other discontinued dolls.

Fortunately, I didn’t completely fail, as I had managed to put together CURSES and IN “A VISIT FROM ST. NICHOLAS” before a series of random guesses helped me get WORN BY EARRING MAGIC KEN without actually knowing what the group would be – I guessed it might have something to do with boy bands, so wasn’t far off.

The purple group is a good example of something that sounds a lot more complicated that it really is, although I’m certain they could have found a less obscure word than OUROBOROS, although I do now know what a symbol of a snake eating its own tail is called. Every day’s a school day.

