Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, August 31 (game #812).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #813) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PRESIDENT

MOTHER

BISHOP

BIRD

CLERGY MEMBER

PREMIERE

M.L.B. PLAYER

POPE

SAINT

VALENTINE

INTRODUCTION

N.F.L. PLAYER

LORDE

LAUNCH

BURNS

SAINT PATRICK

DEBUT

NYT Connections today (game #813) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: When it begins

When it begins GREEN: National day

National day BLUE: Wordsmiths

Wordsmiths PURPLE: Linked by a word associated with red

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #813) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FIRST APPEARANCE

GREEN: ONES CELEBRATED WITH HOLIDAYS

BLUE: FAMOUS POETS

PURPLE: WHAT "CARDINAL" MIGHT REFER TO

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #813) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #813, are…

YELLOW: FIRST APPEARANCE DEBUT, INTRODUCTION, LAUNCH, PREMIERE

DEBUT, INTRODUCTION, LAUNCH, PREMIERE GREEN: ONES CELEBRATED WITH HOLIDAYS MOTHER, PRESIDENT, SAINT PATRICK, SAINT VALENTINE

MOTHER, PRESIDENT, SAINT PATRICK, SAINT VALENTINE BLUE: FAMOUS POETS BISHOP, BURNS, LORDE, POPE

BISHOP, BURNS, LORDE, POPE PURPLE: WHAT "CARDINAL" MIGHT REFER TO BIRD, CLERGY MEMBER, M.L.B. PLAYER, N.F.L. PLAYER

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Fail

Congratulations to anyone who completed today’s Connections. A round for me which bordered on the impossible.

In part, my difficulty with today’s game fell down to two areas of ignorance – American sports and poetry. I’m sure I wasn’t the only person who thought we were looking for a connection to the New Zealand singer LORDE as opposed to the poet Audre Lorde. But this wasn’t too much of an issue, as I was unaware of BISHOP and POPE too.

After comfortably getting the yellow group I struggled to make headway and fell into the obvious trap of trying to put together a group connected by religion and then leadership.

I did manage to put together ONES CELEBRATED WITH HOLIDAYS, but with one mistake left and completely clueless I crashed out after letting a shuffle do the guessing for me.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, August 31, game #812)

YELLOW: CRITICIZE HARSHLY BASH, BLAST, FLAME, ROAST

BASH, BLAST, FLAME, ROAST GREEN: COMMON COMPONENTS OF BOARD GAMES BOARD, CARDS, DICE, PIECES

BOARD, CARDS, DICE, PIECES BLUE: HETERONYMS AXES, BASS, COORDINATE, DOES

AXES, BASS, COORDINATE, DOES PURPLE :___STICKS CHOP, DRUM, FIDDLE, FISH