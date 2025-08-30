Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, August 30 (game #811).

NYT Connections today (game #812) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DRUM

BASS

FISH

CARDS

FIDDLE

ROAST

DOES

FLAME

CHOP

AXES

BLAST

DICE

COORDINATE

PIECES

BOARD

BASH

NYT Connections today (game #812) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Strong put downs

Strong put downs GREEN: Parts needed for tabletop entertainment

Parts needed for tabletop entertainment BLUE: Spelt the same sounds different

Spelt the same sounds different PURPLE: Add a word that rhymes with “picks”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #812) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CRITICIZE HARSHLY

GREEN: COMMON COMPONENTS OF BOARD GAMES

BLUE: HETERONYMS

PURPLE :___STICKS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #812) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #812, are…

YELLOW: CRITICIZE HARSHLY BASH, BLAST, FLAME, ROAST

BASH, BLAST, FLAME, ROAST GREEN: COMMON COMPONENTS OF BOARD GAMES BOARD, CARDS, DICE, PIECES

BOARD, CARDS, DICE, PIECES BLUE: HETERONYMS AXES, BASS, COORDINATE, DOES

AXES, BASS, COORDINATE, DOES PURPLE :___STICKS CHOP, DRUM, FIDDLE, FISH

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Fail

I made a mess of this game. My first mistake was in thinking we were looking for a group that was about cooking – ROAST, DICE, CHOP and FLAME.

Then I gathered all the instruments, before making a third mistake putting together a group of words vaguely connected to being fired from a job – CARDS, AXES, CHOP, BLAST.

Basically I didn’t have a clue!

However, before failing again I did manage to put together the CRITICIZE HARSHLY group.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, August 30, game #811)

YELLOW: MUSIC GENRES EMO, FUNK, METAL, POP

EMO, FUNK, METAL, POP GREEN: NOT BE GOOD BITE, BLOW, STINK, SUCK

BITE, BLOW, STINK, SUCK BLUE: DO EXCEPTIONALLY WELL EAT, ROCK, RULE, SLAY

EAT, ROCK, RULE, SLAY PURPLE: CONTEMPORARY COMPOSERS CAGE, ENO, GLASS, REICH