Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #811) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BLOW

GLASS

FUNK

STINK

METAL

ROCK

BITE

EAT

CAGE

EMO

ENO

RULE

SLAY

SUCK

POP

REICH

NYT Connections today (game #811) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Record store categories

Record store categories GREEN: 1-star review

1-star review BLUE: 5-star review

5-star review PURPLE: Stars of new age music

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #811) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: MUSIC GENRES

GREEN: NOT BE GOOD

BLUE: DO EXCEPTIONALLY WELL

PURPLE: CONTEMPORARY COMPOSERS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #811) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #811, are…

YELLOW: MUSIC GENRES EMO, FUNK, METAL, POP

EMO, FUNK, METAL, POP GREEN: NOT BE GOOD BITE, BLOW, STINK, SUCK

BITE, BLOW, STINK, SUCK BLUE: DO EXCEPTIONALLY WELL EAT, ROCK, RULE, SLAY

EAT, ROCK, RULE, SLAY PURPLE: CONTEMPORARY COMPOSERS CAGE, ENO, GLASS, REICH

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

The purple group fell into the category of “if you know it, it’s easy”, but beyond the miracle of getting the most difficult quartet first I struggled today and only just completed the round.

My first diversion was thinking that STINK and FUNK indicated a smells group, then I switched tack and went for MUSIC GENRES – but included ROCK instead of POP, then ROCK instead of FUNK, before finally getting it right.

Age was the barrier for the final group, as I confused the meanings of EAT and BITE before getting lucky. Phew!

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, August 29, game #810)

YELLOW: FAMOUS PERSON FIGURE, NAME, PERSONALITY, STAR

FIGURE, NAME, PERSONALITY, STAR GREEN: INCREASE BALLOON, MOUNT, MUSHROOM, WAX

BALLOON, MOUNT, MUSHROOM, WAX BLUE: PLACES THAT SELL GAS 7-ELEVEN, CHEVRON, GULF, SHELL

7-ELEVEN, CHEVRON, GULF, SHELL PURPLE: SPLIT 7-10, BANANA, LICKETY, STOCK