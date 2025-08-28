Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, August 28 (game #809).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #810) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SHELL

MUSHROOM

WAX

BANANA

STAR

STOCK

FIGURE

BALLOON

GULF

MOUNT

7-10

7-ELEVEN

PERSONALITY

CHEVRON

LICKETY

NAME

NYT Connections today (game #810) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Notable human

Notable human GREEN: Growing

Growing BLUE: Petrol stops

Petrol stops PURPLE: Pull apart

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #810) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FAMOUS PERSON

GREEN: INCREASE

BLUE: PLACES THAT SELL GAS

PURPLE: SPLIT

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #810) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #810, are…

YELLOW: FAMOUS PERSON FIGURE, NAME, PERSONALITY, STAR

FIGURE, NAME, PERSONALITY, STAR GREEN: INCREASE BALLOON, MOUNT, MUSHROOM, WAX

BALLOON, MOUNT, MUSHROOM, WAX BLUE: PLACES THAT SELL GAS 7-ELEVEN, CHEVRON, GULF, SHELL

7-ELEVEN, CHEVRON, GULF, SHELL PURPLE: SPLIT 7-10, BANANA, LICKETY, STOCK

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Fail

I crashed out today after cobbling together the yellow group having already made a couple of errors.

Annoyingly, I was on the right track for three of the groups. I thought that SPLIT was the link but I had PERSONALITY and CHEVRON instead of 7-10 and STOCK. Not even getting one away tricked me into thinking I was off track.

Then, with just one mistake left, I had BALLOON, MUSHROOM, and MOUNT but had STOCK instead of WAX.

Being based in the UK I think I can be forgiven for missing PLACES THAT SELL GAS, but, regardless, this was a poor round for me.

