NYT Connections today (game #809) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CYBERSPACE

KETTLE

ROCK

SNARE

STEEL

MAKESHIFT

WEB

WATER

ICECAPS

NET

CUP

DIAMOND

TANGLE

TEABAG

CANTAB

NAILS

NYT Connections today (game #809) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Caught up

Caught up GREEN: Hot beverage

Hot beverage BLUE: Tough stuff

Tough stuff PURPLE: As seen on a laptop

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #809) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PLACES TO GET TRAPPED

GREEN: USED FOR TEA

BLUE: ASSOCIATED WITH HARDNESS

PURPLE: ENDING WITH KEYBOARD KEYS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #809) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #809, are…

YELLOW: PLACES TO GET TRAPPED NET, SNARE, TANGLE, WEB

NET, SNARE, TANGLE, WEB GREEN: USED FOR TEA CUP, KETTLE, TEABAG, WATER

CUP, KETTLE, TEABAG, WATER BLUE: ASSOCIATED WITH HARDNESS DIAMOND, NAILS, ROCK, STEEL

DIAMOND, NAILS, ROCK, STEEL PURPLE: ENDING WITH KEYBOARD KEYS CANTAB, CYBERSPACE, ICECAPS, MAKESHIFT

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

I had an office job once in a team of eight British people and one American and I’ll always remember the latter's irritation after doing a tea run and discovering the many tea-making peccadillos of their co-workers: leave the teabag in, put the milk in first, put the milk in last, stir it five times, make sure you use boiling water, make it the color of terracotta.

Frankly, it’s no wonder that coffee has overtaken tea as the UK’s favorite beverage, it’s so much simpler.

My personal tea obsession helped me find USED FOR TEA quickly enough, although I did temporarily think we were looking for drums with SNARE, KETTLE and STEEL.

My mistake came in thinking that there was a group linked by words for the internet with CYBERSPACE, NET and WEB. I added CANTAB as the fourth. I had no idea what it meant, but I thought it might have been some 1950s version of the world wide web with people in universities chatting to each other via computers the size of houses. How wrong I was.

