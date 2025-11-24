Black Friday DualSense deals are live – don't miss lowest-ever prices on PS5 controllers
From standard pads to limited edition picks
This year's Black Friday deals are some of the best we've ever seen if you're in the market for a new PlayStation 5 controller. A wide range of DualSense pads have been discounted in both the US and UK, all the way from standard models to special limited edition releases.
Right now, the very best deals include the new Icon Blue special edition for just $64 (was $84.99) at Walmart - a must-have for Sony fans and collectors. You also shouldn't miss a fantastic $20 saving on the recently released God of War 20th Anniversary Limited Edition, which is now just $64.99 (was $84.99) at PS Direct.
In the UK, shoppers can secure the stunning Astro Boy Joyful Limited Edition for just £50 (was £74.99) at Currys or the brilliant DualSense Edge for just £149.99 (was £189.99) at Amazon in its biggest ever discount.
Here are even more top picks.
DualSense Black Friday deals – US quick links
- All DualSense pads: starting at $54 at Walmart
- Icon Blue Special Edition: $64 at Walmart
- Ghost of Yotei Gold Edition: $20.99 off at Walmart
- Astro Bot Joyful pad: just $64.99 at Best Buy
- God of War Anniversary: only $64.99 at PS Direct
- Fortnite Limited Edition: $64 at PS Direct
- DualSense Edge: lowest-ever price at Amazon
DualSense Black Friday deals – UK quick links
- DualSense: starting from £42 at EE
- Chroma Pearl: just £46 at EE
- Astro Bot: £50.99 at Currys
- God of War Anniversary: under £50 at John Lewis
- DualSense Edge: lowest-ever price at Amazon
Today's best DualSense Black Friday deals in the US
You can't go wrong with the plain white DualSense, especially if you're just after a basic replacement or spare for playing with friends.
Price check: Amazon - $54.99 | Best Buy - $54.99 | PS Direct - $54.99 | GameStop - $54.99
This is an absolutely ridiculous price for the latest DualSense release, which is a limited edition blue design covered with little details inspired by the history of PlayStation.
Ghost of Yotei fans will love this limited edition pad, which comes decked out in artwork depicting the game's protagonist Atsu. Its shiny gold design is also very eye-catching and feels super premium.
Price check: Amazon - out of stock | Best Buy - $64.99 | PS Direct - out of stock | GameStop - $64.99
Our first big discount on the incredible Astro Bot Joyful Limited Edition DualSense? Sign me up! This adorable design is inspired by PlayStation's cutest protagonist and perfect gift material.
Price check: PS Direct - $64.99 | GameStop - $64.99
This Limited Edition God of War 20th Anniversary controller only released last month so a price cut this tempting is a welcome surprise! If you've had your eyes on this pad, now is the time to buy it before it's gone.
Price check: Amazon - out of stock | Best Buy - $64.99 | GameStop - $64.99
The DualSense Edge isn't quite matching its lowest-ever price in the US, but a $30.99 discount is still nothing to sniff at. This premium pad is perfect for die-hard PlayStation gamers thanks to its abundance of high-end features.
Price check: Walmart - $169 | Best Buy - $169.99 | GameStop - $169.99