Black Friday DualSense deals are live – don't miss lowest-ever prices on PS5 controllers

Deals
By published

From standard pads to limited edition picks

DualSense Wireless Controller deal
(Image credit: Future)
This year's Black Friday deals are some of the best we've ever seen if you're in the market for a new PlayStation 5 controller. A wide range of DualSense pads have been discounted in both the US and UK, all the way from standard models to special limited edition releases.

Right now, the very best deals include the new Icon Blue special edition for just $64 (was $84.99) at Walmart - a must-have for Sony fans and collectors. You also shouldn't miss a fantastic $20 saving on the recently released God of War 20th Anniversary Limited Edition, which is now just $64.99 (was $84.99) at PS Direct.

Today's best DualSense Black Friday deals in the US

DualSense Wireless Controller
Save $20.99
DualSense Wireless Controller: was $74.99 now $54 at Walmart
Read moreRead less

You can't go wrong with the plain white DualSense, especially if you're just after a basic replacement or spare for playing with friends.

Price check: Amazon - $54.99 | Best Buy - $54.99 | PS Direct - $54.99 | GameStop - $54.99

View Deal
DualSense Wireless Controller Icon Blue
Lowest-ever price
Save $20.99
DualSense Wireless Controller Icon Blue: was $84.99 now $64 at Walmart
Read moreRead less

This is an absolutely ridiculous price for the latest DualSense release, which is a limited edition blue design covered with little details inspired by the history of PlayStation.

View Deal
DualSense Wireless Controller Ghost of Yotei Gold Limited Edition
Save $20.99
DualSense Wireless Controller Ghost of Yotei Gold Limited Edition: was $84.99 now $64 at Walmart
Read moreRead less

Ghost of Yotei fans will love this limited edition pad, which comes decked out in artwork depicting the game's protagonist Atsu. Its shiny gold design is also very eye-catching and feels super premium.

Price check: Amazon - out of stock | Best Buy - $64.99 | PS Direct - out of stock | GameStop - $64.99

View Deal
DualSense Wireless Controller Astro Bot Joyful Limited Edition
Lowest-ever price
Save $20
DualSense Wireless Controller Astro Bot Joyful Limited Edition: was $84.99 now $64.99 at Best Buy
Read moreRead less

Our first big discount on the incredible Astro Bot Joyful Limited Edition DualSense? Sign me up! This adorable design is inspired by PlayStation's cutest protagonist and perfect gift material.

Price check: PS Direct - $64.99 | GameStop - $64.99

View Deal
DualSense Wireless Controller God of War 20th Anniversary Limited Edition
Lowest-ever price
Save $20
DualSense Wireless Controller God of War 20th Anniversary Limited Edition: was $84.99 now $64.99 at PlayStation Direct US
Read moreRead less

This Limited Edition God of War 20th Anniversary controller only released last month so a price cut this tempting is a welcome surprise! If you've had your eyes on this pad, now is the time to buy it before it's gone.

Price check: Amazon - out of stock | Best Buy - $64.99 | GameStop - $64.99

View Deal
DualSense Edge Wireless Controller
Save $30.99
DualSense Edge Wireless Controller: was $199.99 now $169 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

The DualSense Edge isn't quite matching its lowest-ever price in the US, but a $30.99 discount is still nothing to sniff at. This premium pad is perfect for die-hard PlayStation gamers thanks to its abundance of high-end features.

Price check: Walmart - $169 | Best Buy - $169.99 | GameStop - $169.99

View Deal

Today's best DualSense Black Friday deals in the UK