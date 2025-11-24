This year's Black Friday deals are some of the best we've ever seen if you're in the market for a new PlayStation 5 controller. A wide range of DualSense pads have been discounted in both the US and UK, all the way from standard models to special limited edition releases.

Right now, the very best deals include the new Icon Blue special edition for just $64 (was $84.99) at Walmart - a must-have for Sony fans and collectors. You also shouldn't miss a fantastic $20 saving on the recently released God of War 20th Anniversary Limited Edition, which is now just $64.99 (was $84.99) at PS Direct.

In the UK, shoppers can secure the stunning Astro Boy Joyful Limited Edition for just £50 (was £74.99) at Currys or the brilliant DualSense Edge for just £149.99 (was £189.99) at Amazon in its biggest ever discount.

Here are even more top picks.

Today's best DualSense Black Friday deals in the US

Lowest-ever price Save $20.99 DualSense Wireless Controller Icon Blue: was $84.99 now $64 at Walmart Read more Read less ▼ This is an absolutely ridiculous price for the latest DualSense release, which is a limited edition blue design covered with little details inspired by the history of PlayStation.