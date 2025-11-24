Here are the 15 best Black Friday PS5 game deals I’ve found so far, including the excellent Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
Here are the best games discounted for Black Friday
As we approach Black Friday, a whole bunch of the best 2025 PS5 games are now on offer at discounted prices. These include recent releases like Little Nightmares 3, EA Sports FC 26, and Borderlands 4. PS5 Black Friday deals are particularly good this year as a whole as well, with consoles cheaper than they've ever been.
Given that most of these games were only released earlier this year, it's great to see some of the year's best PS5 games available as deals so soon. The absolutely brilliant Silent Hill 2 Remake is now just $29.99 (was $49.99) at Amazon, the lowest price since launch. Then there's Game of the Year nominee Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, now just $30 (was $59.99) at GameStop.
It's not just the US that's got amazing game deals either, as there are plenty of titles discounted for UK customers as well. Even recent releases like Borderlands 4 are on sale, and you can pick up the new game for £39.99 (was £69.99), the title's lowest price ever, at £30 off.
You can check these deals out - as well as a whole lot more - below.
(Not in the US or UK? See today's best deals in your region below)
Today's best US PS5 game Black Friday deals
Assassin's Creed Shadows finally takes the long-running action stealth franchise to Japan. You play as Noae and Yasuke, as they fight back against corruption and Templar interference. There are two very different play styles to try, an absolutely gorgeous map to explore, and a Hideout to manage and customize as you progress.
Price Check: Walmart - $59.98 | GameStop - $40
If the Madden NFL series is your jam, then this year's entry is the best in a long old time. It's excellent on PS5, with the dynamic weather being a real standout. This is a 57% price cut on a game that launched just months ago, and is well worth taking advantage of while deals last.
Price Check: GameStop - $35 | Walmart - $34.97
It's not quite a new lowest-ever price, but the incredibly popular NBA 2K26 is heavily discounted, too. This one is once again a brilliant entry, and for our money, the best-looking sports title on the market, especially on PS5.
Price Check: Walmart - $30 | GameStop - $30
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is now nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards. We absolutely adored this RPG and recommend it to just about anyone we can. This is a true RPG, with a wonderfully dense medieval world to get lost in.
Price Check: Walmart - $30 | GameStop - $30
Lost Records: Bloom and Rage is one of our highest-rated PS5 games for 2025. It's from the creators of Life Is Strange, and follows the same format and structure, with plenty of supernatural weirdness and narrative choices. This is the lowest ever price since launch. Definitely one to pick up for the Holiday break.
Price Check: Walmart - $29.99 | GameStop - $39.99
This is a new, lowest-ever Amazon price for my personal favorite game from Remedy. It blends the world of Control with the story of Alan Wake, to seriously brilliant effect. You'll play as Saga Anderson and Alan Wake, unravelling a dark and twisted mystery that has serious consequences for the Universe.
Price Check: Walmart - $39.87 | Target - $39.99
Want the best horror game released last year? Silent Hill 2 is a remake of the iconic original, built from the ground up for new consoles. It's gorgeous on PS5, and the retuned combat really packs a punch.
Price Check: Walmart - $30 | GameStop - $30
The biggest sports game deal this Black Friday is easily more than half off EA Sports College Football 26. This is your chance to pick up the hugely popular sports game at a heavy discount, one that takes the game down to its lowest ever price.
Price Check: