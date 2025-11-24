As we approach Black Friday, a whole bunch of the best 2025 PS5 games are now on offer at discounted prices. These include recent releases like Little Nightmares 3, EA Sports FC 26, and Borderlands 4. PS5 Black Friday deals are particularly good this year as a whole as well, with consoles cheaper than they've ever been.

Given that most of these games were only released earlier this year, it's great to see some of the year's best PS5 games available as deals so soon. The absolutely brilliant Silent Hill 2 Remake is now just $29.99 (was $49.99) at Amazon, the lowest price since launch. Then there's Game of the Year nominee Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, now just $30 (was $59.99) at GameStop.

It's not just the US that's got amazing game deals either, as there are plenty of titles discounted for UK customers as well. Even recent releases like Borderlands 4 are on sale, and you can pick up the new game for £39.99 (was £69.99), the title's lowest price ever, at £30 off.

You can check these deals out - as well as a whole lot more - below.

