A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, August 26 (game #807).

Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #808) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TAP

ODD

FALSE

RED

CHECKING

SPARKLING

EVEN

DEPOSIT

YES

STILL

TRUE

BLACK

BOTTLED

SAVINGS

NO

WITHDRAWAL

NYT Connections today (game #808) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Options for this beverage

Options for this beverage GREEN: Cashpoint decisions

Cashpoint decisions BLUE: Minimal ways to respond

Minimal ways to respond PURPLE: Spin the wheel

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #808) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: RESTAURANT WATER OPTIONS

GREEN: ATM OPTIONS

BLUE: BINARY QUESTION OPTIONS

PURPLE: ROULETTE OPTIONS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #808) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #808, are…

YELLOW: RESTAURANT WATER OPTIONS BOTTLED, SPARKLING, STILL, TAP

BOTTLED, SPARKLING, STILL, TAP GREEN: ATM OPTIONS CHECKING, DEPOSIT, SAVINGS, WITHDRAWAL

CHECKING, DEPOSIT, SAVINGS, WITHDRAWAL BLUE: BINARY QUESTION OPTIONS FALSE, NO, TRUE, YES

FALSE, NO, TRUE, YES PURPLE: ROULETTE OPTIONS BLACK, EVEN, ODD, RED

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

I was on the right track today, but my mistake came in adding ODD and EVEN to YES and NO instead of TRUE and FALSE. After getting nowhere I changed lanes and completed the quiz.

It feels a while since we’ve had such a straightforward Connections game, so I’m annoyed with my silly mistake. I’m surprised that BINARY QUESTION OPTIONS wasn’t classified as the hardest group, as ROULETTE OPTIONS was much easier.

I have a 100% record with the roulette, having played just once at a casino in the UK and won once.

It was only a small amount of money but I’ve seen enough films and TV shows featuring roulette wheels to know that the numbers were stacked against repeating my luck and I would descend into a spiral of crime, divorce and chronic ill health if I'd have played on. Cashing in those chips was possibly the most sensible thing I’ve ever done.

