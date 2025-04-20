Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, April 20 (game #677).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #680) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CELL

IRON

TWIST

SHEET

SPRING

WRENCH

PROTEIN

CORKSCREW

DNA

CURVEBALL

COLUMN

SODIUM

BOMBSHELL

ROW

FAT

FUSILLI

NYT Connections today (game #680) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Food information

Food information GREEN: Surprise element

Surprise element BLUE: Excel or Google

Excel or Google PURPLE: Spirals

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #680) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: INFO ON A NUTRITION LABEL

GREEN: METAPHOR FOR SOMETHING UNEXPECTED

BLUE: THINGS YOU CAN INSERT INTO A SPREADSHEET

PURPLE: HELICAL THINGS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #680) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #680, are…

YELLOW: INFO ON A NUTRITION LABEL FAT, IRON, PROTEIN, SODIUM

FAT, IRON, PROTEIN, SODIUM GREEN: METAPHOR FOR SOMETHING UNEXPECTED BOMBSHELL, CURVEBALL, TWIST, WRENCH

BOMBSHELL, CURVEBALL, TWIST, WRENCH BLUE: THINGS YOU CAN INSERT INTO A SPREADSHEET CELL, COLUMN, ROW, SHEET

CELL, COLUMN, ROW, SHEET PURPLE: HELICAL THINGS CORKSCREW, DNA, FUSILLI, SPRING

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

My mistake today came with what would become HELICAL THINGS.

From FUSILLI, I immediately knew that we were looking for spiral shapes, but I ignored SPRING as an object and picked CURVEBALL instead, thinking of the spin of a ball thrown by a baseball pitcher spun in a spiral. I abandoned this group as the rest seemed more concrete.

I use Google Sheets nearly every day for one reason or another, so THINGS YOU CAN INSERT INTO A SPREADSHEET was an easy solve. And although INFO ON A NUTRITIONAL LABEL wasn’t what I was thinking, FAT, IRON, PROTEIN and SODIUM seemed to belong together.

Incidentally, returning to fusilli, it is a brilliant pasta shape that is often the victim of misidentification.

For years I thought I was eating fusilli, which is a hollow coiled spring shape, but I was actually eating rotini, which is corkscrew shaped pasta. It's not my fault rotini is often sold as fusilli. It’s like John Travolta and Nicolas Cage in Face/Off – they’ve changed identities and everyone’s unsure who is who. Fortunately they both have excellent sauce-attracting grooves (the pasta, not John Travolta and Nicolas Cage's faces).

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, 20 April, game #679)

YELLOW: GLIMPSE GANDER, GLANCE, LOOK, PEEP

GANDER, GLANCE, LOOK, PEEP GREEN: NEEDS FOR TIE-DYEING A SHIRT BASIN, DYE, RUBBER BANDS, SHIRT

BASIN, DYE, RUBBER BANDS, SHIRT BLUE: THINGS YOU CAN CRACK CODE, EGG, JOKE, WHIP

CODE, EGG, JOKE, WHIP PURPLE: WORDS BEFORE "HOP" BAR, BUNNY, HIP, SOCK