I tested 10 free AI website builders. Here's what I found

Looking for a free AI website builder? Over the last few weeks, I made it my mission to test more than 30 of the best AI website builders currently available. Among them, I found at least 10 website builders with AI features that had a generous free plan with no time limit.

From the beginner-friendly Dorik AI to the creator-focused Bookmark, here’s everything I learned from testing more than 10 free AI website builders in 2024.

What is a free AI website builder?

A free AI website builder is an online platform that uses artificial intelligence to help users create a website without requiring coding skills or web design experience. These builders typically ask you a series of questions about your business, organization, or the purpose of your website. Based on your answers, AI algorithms generate a custom website layout, design, and even content suggestions.

AI website builders offer plans that allow you to create and publish your site at different prices. While it’s customary for these platforms to offer free plans that allow you to create a website at no cost, these free plans often have limitations, like:

Limited storage space

Forced advertisements and branding

Reduced access to AI features

Restrictions on adding custom domains

Network bandwidth limitations

Despite these limitations, AI website builders that offer free plans attract tons of users who wish to take the platform for a spin before making a financial commitment. Since most of the best website builders require expensive subscriptions, it’s wise to try out a free version to see if it works for you first. However, these free plans are usually not meant for long-term professional use.

How do free AI website builders work?

AI website builders offer free plans that let you create and publish a website at no cost using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Typically, you start by answering a series of questions about your business, organization, or website purpose. Based on your input, the platform generates a layout, fonts, colors, and even some placeholder content. Once the AI has generated a website, you’re typically given access to a no-code editor to customize the design and content to your liking.

So, a free AI website builder basically works like any other AI website builder. But, the free plans come with notable limitations to keep you from accessing advanced features reserved for paying subscribers. These could include limitations of storage and bandwidth, forced website builder branding and ads, and reduced access to powerful customization tools, such as:

Forced branding

Free websites often include the website builder's branding, such as their logo or a "Powered by" message in the footer. This can make your website appear less professional and may detract from your own brand identity. Upgrading to a paid plan typically allows you to remove the website builder's branding and create a more polished, professional look.

Storage and bandwidth

Free plans often have limited storage space for your website files (e.g., images, videos, and documents) and a cap on the amount of traffic your site can handle. If you exceed these limits, your website may become slow or inaccessible. Paid plans usually offer more generous storage and bandwidth allocations to accommodate growing websites.

Feature limitations

Certain features, like e-commerce functionality, custom forms, or ad removal, may be restricted to paid plans. This means that if you want to sell products, gather leads, or create a more seamless user experience, you may need to upgrade to a paid plan. Free plans are best suited for basic websites with limited functionality.

No custom domains

Instead of a custom domain (e.g., www.yourcompany.com), free plans typically provide a subdomain (e.g., yourcompany.builderwebsite.com). This can make your website harder to find and remember, and may not instill the same level of trust as a custom domain. Paid plans often include a custom domain or allow you to connect one you've purchased elsewhere.

Reduced support

Free plans may have limited customer support options compared to paid plans. This could mean longer wait times for assistance, no access to phone or chat support, or only being able to access a knowledge base or community forum. Paid plans often come with priority support and more channels for getting help when you need it.

Which free AI website builders did you test?

During my time researching AI website builders, I tested out at least 10 free platforms that offer generous plans without a paid subscription. Here they are in detail:

Wix AI

Wix AI is a mature AI-powered website builder that creates custom sites based on user input. It integrates with various AI features like eCommerce tools, blogging, and branding. The results are highly customizable, and the platform offers added value beyond just website creation. Wix offers one of the best free website builder plans out there, with plenty of AI features included.

Jimdo Dolphin

Jimdo Dolphin simplifies creating visually appealing websites for small to medium online stores. It offers an unlimited free plan with base features and a 2GB bandwidth limit. While easy to use, it lacks ecommerce features in the free plan and has limited customization options.

SITE123

SITE123 is an easy-to-use website builder with responsive design, SEO tools, and eCommerce capabilities. It offers free web hosting, a domain, and email accounts with certain plans. The platform includes a wide range of features for various website types, from blogs to online stores.

Webnode

Webnode is an intuitive website builder with an AI-powered design generator. It offers a free plan with Webnode branding and domain. Features include backup and restore, professional email, and a knowledge base. Webnode is best for beginners, to create a basic website quickly.

Appy Pie

Appy Pie allows users to create aesthetic, functional websites without coding. It offers a drag-and-drop editor, customization options, and swift deployment. The platform also provides SEO tools, making it a one-stop solution for businesses looking to establish an online presence.

Dorik

Dorik is an AI website building platform that generates website content based on user prompts. It offers a drag-and-drop builder, pre-designed templates, and UI blocks for easy creation. Dorik also provides paid features like blogging, analytics, and a white-label CMS.

IM Creator

IM Creator is best suited for creatives, freelancers, and small businesses looking for an easy-to-use platform to create a stunning website quickly. The free plans include all the essential AI features, but force you to display their branding.

Weebly

Weebly is an easy-to-use website builder with an AI-powered website generator. It offers a free plan with Weebly branding and domain, along with access to basic features and templates. The free plan allows up to 15 pages, after which, you need to upgrade to a paid plan.

WebWave

WebWave is a drag-and-drop website builder that uses generative AI technology to build websites or online stores, without needing any coding skills. It offers a free plan with WebWave branding and domain, along with access to basic features and templates.

Ucraft

Ucraft is a free website builder with an AI-powered design assistant. It offers a drag-and-drop editor, responsive templates, and a free plan with builder branding. The platform also includes features like blogging, search engine optimization tools, and integrations with popular services.

What’s the best free AI website builder right now?

As of right now, I think the best free AI website builder is Dorik AI . It’s an interesting platform that, although new, offers a good balance of features and affordability to attract first-time website creators looking to test the platform for free before choosing one of its reasonably-priced plans.

Why does Dorik make the cut? Apart from a drag-and-drop editor with 80 customizable templates and 250+ UI blocks, Dorik offers an AI website generator that lets you create a fully-featured site layout using a single prompt. It also offers AI-powered content generation, SEO tools, and a white-label CMS.

Dorik’s free plan includes an impressive list of AI features to keep you busy. Once you’re done experimenting with the platform, paid plans start at just $16/month.