Genshin Impact Version 5.5 arrives next week, adding a new five star character obsessed with food

Veresa attacks an enemy in Genshin Impact.
(Image credit: Hoyoverse)
  • Genshin Impact Version 5.5 launches on March 26
  • It adds two new playable characters
  • It also expands the Natlan map with a new area

With Genshin Impact Version 5.5, or 'Day of the Flame's Return', set to launch next week on March 26, developer Hoyoverse has shared some new details about what's included in the update.

Most significantly it introduces two new playable characters: Varesa and Iansan. Varesa is a 5 star Electro Catalyst user, with the ability to enter a Fiery Passion state to deal increased damage.

She's got quite a unique design, with cow-like horns and a tail. Outside of the battlefield, she has a very laid back personality and is almost never seen not nibbling on some kind of food.

Image 1 of 3
Genshin Impact Version 5.5 key art.
The Version 5.5 key art.(Image credit: Hoyoverse)

Iansan is a 4 star Electro Polearm user and a fitness instructor with a variety of workout-themed attacks. She can smash enemies with makeshift dumbells while healing allies and enhancing their attacks.

The update will also expand the open-world, extending the Natlan map by allowing you to venture into the area surrounding the Great Volcano of Tollan. It contains a special hidden city, plus new mysteries to discover.

In the area, you will also encounter a new tribe - the Collective of Plenty. Devoted to fitness, they share an interesting culture founded in competitions to test their strength.

Occasionally, you'll be able to transform into the Tatankasaurus, a new Saurian from the Collective of Plenty that can smash from large Pulverite chunks and dash across water.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Genshin Impact update without a new event. This time it's the 'Tournament of Glory in Bloom' seasonal event which prominently features the new NPC character Ifa.

New optimizations are also being added, including a handy boss tracker and a revamped Artifact levelling experience.

Interested in diving in? Genshin Impact is available as a free-to-play title on mobile, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

