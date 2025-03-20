You'll have to wait a bit longer if you've pre-ordered the Analogue 3D as shipping has been delayed until later this year

- The Analogue 3D has been delayed until later this year
The Analogue 3D, a 4K-capable rendition of the Nintendo 64 from hardware manufacturer Analogue, has been delayed.
The console was expected to be shipped in Q1 2025. Now, the company is aiming for a July 2025 shipping window for those who have placed a pre-order. Quite a painful wait if you're one of many who purchased a unit ahead of time.
The Analogue 3D's FAQ page has been updated with the following statement: "Analogue 3D was originally available for pre-order at the end of 2024 scheduled to ship Q1 2025.
"Analogue 3D shipping is delayed (as of March 18th, 2025) and is now shipping by July 2025. We are working hard to get your 3D order in hands asap and appreciate your patience. If you have an open pre-order no action is needed."
Analogue also stresses that those interested in canceling their pre-order to receive a refund because of the delay are welcome to do so thanks to its "no questions asked, 100% refund policy for pre-orders."
In case you're unaware, the Analogue 3D - according to its store page - is a "reimagining of the N64." It's not an emulation unit, instead outputting original Nintendo 64 cartridges to 4K resolution. It's also completely region-free and supports wireless controllers via Bluetooth LE.
While the Analogue 3D is out of stock for now, I am hoping the company will offer additional stock post-launch. I know from experience that starting a retro game collection in 2025 can be a seriously expensive endeavor, especially when factoring in the need for a CRT TV (or alternatively, a bespoke HDMI upscaler for your console of choice) - not to mention finding space in your gaming setup for one.
By comparison, the Analogue 3D at the very least sounds like a convenient alternative by offering modern TV compatibility via HDMI and region-free cartridge support. It's got the makings of one of the best gaming consoles if it can deliver a quality retro experience. Hopefully, we'll be able to test one and deliver our verdict post-release.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
