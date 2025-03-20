You'll have to wait a bit longer if you've pre-ordered the Analogue 3D as shipping has been delayed until later this year

News
By published

Analogue's 4K Nintendo 64 is arriving later than expected

Analogue 3D
(Image credit: Analogue)
  • The Analogue 3D has been delayed until later this year
  • The 4K-capable reimagining of the Nintendo 64 is expected to ship in July
  • Pre-orders were originally meant to ship in Q1 2025

The Analogue 3D, a 4K-capable rendition of the Nintendo 64 from hardware manufacturer Analogue, has been delayed.

The console was expected to be shipped in Q1 2025. Now, the company is aiming for a July 2025 shipping window for those who have placed a pre-order. Quite a painful wait if you're one of many who purchased a unit ahead of time.

The Analogue 3D's FAQ page has been updated with the following statement: "Analogue 3D was originally available for pre-order at the end of 2024 scheduled to ship Q1 2025.

"Analogue 3D shipping is delayed (as of March 18th, 2025) and is now shipping by July 2025. We are working hard to get your 3D order in hands asap and appreciate your patience. If you have an open pre-order no action is needed."

Analogue also stresses that those interested in canceling their pre-order to receive a refund because of the delay are welcome to do so thanks to its "no questions asked, 100% refund policy for pre-orders."

In case you're unaware, the Analogue 3D - according to its store page - is a "reimagining of the N64." It's not an emulation unit, instead outputting original Nintendo 64 cartridges to 4K resolution. It's also completely region-free and supports wireless controllers via Bluetooth LE.

While the Analogue 3D is out of stock for now, I am hoping the company will offer additional stock post-launch. I know from experience that starting a retro game collection in 2025 can be a seriously expensive endeavor, especially when factoring in the need for a CRT TV (or alternatively, a bespoke HDMI upscaler for your console of choice) - not to mention finding space in your gaming setup for one.

By comparison, the Analogue 3D at the very least sounds like a convenient alternative by offering modern TV compatibility via HDMI and region-free cartridge support. It's got the makings of one of the best gaming consoles if it can deliver a quality retro experience. Hopefully, we'll be able to test one and deliver our verdict post-release.

You might also like...

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2: what we know about the next-generation system so far
Nintendo Switch
From Nintendo Switch 2 to new games and accessories: here's what to expect from Nintendo in 2025
Super Mario Odyssey played on a Nintendo Switch in portable mode
Nintendo's 2024 in review: Even more exclusives but still no Switch 2 to play them on
The MSI Claw 8 AI+ being shown off at IFA 2024
Ignore the Nintendo Switch 2 hype – the MSI Claw 8 AI+ is here to take the handheld gaming crown, if you can find one
An image of the Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct - five things I want to see
Nintendo Switch 2
From a new Mario Kart to mouse-like controls, these are my six biggest takeaways from the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal
Latest in Gaming
Analogue 3D
You'll have to wait a bit longer if you've pre-ordered the Analogue 3D as shipping has been delayed until later this year
Gamecube Controller
If Nintendo Switch 2 is getting GameCube support, here are the seven games I most want to see
Image of AC Shadows cover art &amp; Steam Deck
It's not perfect, but Assassin's Creed Shadows' performance is impressive - it runs smoothly on the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally
Veresa attacks an enemy in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact Version 5.5 arrives next week, adding a new five star character obsessed with food
Xbox Adaptive Joystick
The Xbox Adaptive Joystick has arrived, and you can buy it now exclusively at the Microsoft Store
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, March 20 (game #648)
Latest in News
Oracle
Oracle unveils multi-billion dollar investment in UK cloud and AI
Woman disgusted by her laptop
Embarrassing Windows 11 bug that deleted Copilot app is now fixed – but will anyone outside of Microsoft care?
Canon March 2025 launch teaser
Canon teases two big vlogging camera launches for next week – and one looks to be the PowerShot V1
Analogue 3D
You'll have to wait a bit longer if you've pre-ordered the Analogue 3D as shipping has been delayed until later this year
A collage of Eve Macarro in Ballerina and John Wick in his third film
New Ballerina movie trailer suggests Keanu Reeves' John Wick will have a bigger role to play in the spin-off film than we thought
Stability AI 3D Video
Stability AI’s new virtual camera turns any image into a cool 3D video and I’m blown away by how good it is
More about gaming
Thrustmaster Sol-R

The Thrustmaster Sol-R breaks free from Earth’s atmosphere in style, with a fantastic stick for space fans
Thrustmaster Sol-R flight stick

Thrustmaster announces the Sol-R 1 and Sol-R 2 HOSAS flight sticks designed for space sims like Elite Dangerous
Woman disgusted by her laptop

Embarrassing Windows 11 bug that deleted Copilot app is now fixed – but will anyone outside of Microsoft care?
See more latest
Most Popular
Woman disgusted by her laptop
Embarrassing Windows 11 bug that deleted Copilot app is now fixed – but will anyone outside of Microsoft care?
Oracle
Oracle unveils multi-billion dollar investment in UK cloud and AI
Canon March 2025 launch teaser
Canon teases two big vlogging camera launches for next week – and one looks to be the PowerShot V1
A collage of Eve Macarro in Ballerina and John Wick in his third film
New Ballerina movie trailer suggests Keanu Reeves' John Wick will have a bigger role to play in the spin-off film than we thought
The Oppo Reno 13 Pro in both purple and white against a rendered background
The Oppo Reno 13 Pro adds a far-reaching 3.5x zoom camera for a midrange price
Apple iPhone 16 Review
iPhone 18 series: the 5 biggest rumors so far, from camera upgrades to new display tech
Vertere DG-X turntable on a pink/white TechRadar background
Vertere's elite DG X turntable is modular, expensive, and hugely desirable
Mark and Devon sitting in a car in Severance season 2 episode 9
What time is Severance season 2 episode 10 going to be released on Apple TV+?
Oracle
Oracle is giving your business the chance to create its own AI agents
The Google Wallet app with a mode for kids shown on-screen.
Google Wallet’s new kid-friendly payment system is a win for parents