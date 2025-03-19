Exclusive: the new KontrolFreek Call of Duty Performance Thumbsticks Speed Cola Edition might be the coolest looking yet and come with a limited in-game item

Plus a collectible can!

The new KontrolFreek Call of Duty Performance Thumbsticks on a purple background.
(Image credit: KontrolFreek / Future)

KontrolFreek has given us an exclusive early look at its latest special edition controller accessory, the Call of Duty Performance Thumbsticks Speed Cola Edition.

A successor to the popular Deadshot Daiquiri Edition released late last year, these thumbsticks boast a unique design inspired by the world of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 zombies.

They feature a proprietary rubber material in a charming bright green shade with a distinct laser-etched pattern based on the emblem for the in-game Speed Cola power-up.

You get two thumbsticks in the box, a standard mid-rise version designed for your controller's left thumbstick and a taller high-rise one that you can attach to the right thumbstick for increased precision and more accurate aiming.

Image 1 of 8
KontrolFreek Call of Duty Performance Thumbsticks Speed Cola Edition
(Image credit: KontrolFreek)

The product comes in special packaging too with a collectible can that would look right at home on any gamer's shelf. It even includes a code for a limited weapon charm in Black Ops 6 which could be worth the price of admission alone for the most dedicated fans.

KontrolFreek thumbsticks remain a popular choice among more serious Call of Duty players and, having used them frequently over the last year, I can attest that they do actually make a difference to your in-game performance. Given the relatively low asking price of many models, there's no reason not to give them a try and see if they work for you.

If you're keen to get your hands on this latest release, the Call of Duty Performance Thumbsticks Speed Cola Edition launches on March 20, 2025. Xbox and PlayStation versions will be available today via the official KontrolFreek website for $29.99 / £29.99.

Dashiell Wood
Dashiell Wood
Hardware Writer

Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.

