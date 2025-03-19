The Xbox Adaptive Joystick has arrived, and you can buy it now exclusively at the Microsoft Store

It's fully compatible with the Xbox ecosystem

Xbox Adaptive Joystick
(Image credit: Microsoft)
  • The Xbox Adaptive Joystick is now available to purchase from the Microsoft Store
  • It's fully compatible with the Xbox Adaptive Controller and other Xbox devices
  • It can be bought now for $29.99 / £24.99

Microsoft has officially launched the Xbox Adaptive Joystick, which can be purchased now exclusively at the Microsoft Store.

Available for $29.99 / £24.99, the Xbox Adaptive Joystick is a wired Xbox accessory that connects via USB-C to other Xbox devices, such as an Xbox Series X or Series S console or Xbox Wireless Controller. It's also compatible, and perhaps best used, with the Xbox Adaptive Controller.

The Xbox Adaptive Joystick is quite sleek and simple in design. Its flat top features a single analog stick that can be pushed in similar to those on the Xbox Wireless Controller. The front of the joystick houses one bumper and one trigger-style buttons, while four face buttons rest at the top-middle of the device.

Players are able to fully customize their button layout on the Xbox Adaptive Joystick. They can also create and swap between multiple button profiles via the Xbox Accessories app which is available on both console and PC.

It also seems like the Xbox Adaptive Controller will be a fuss-free setup too. As a Windows device, it'll seamlessly work with Xbox Series consoles and Windows PCs without any updates required.

Microsoft's accessibility push on Xbox has been quite impressive, with dedicated controllers available to meet the needs of disabled players. Sony has also thrown its accessibility hat into the ring with the PlayStation Access controller, which our own managing editor, Rob Dwiar, awarded four out of five stars in his review.

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.

