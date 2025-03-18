This new HyperX wireless gaming headset can last for up to 200 hours before running out of juice

News
By published

Less time charging, more time playing

The HyperX Cloud III S
(Image credit: HyperX)
  • HyperX has unveiled two new gaming headsets as part of the HP Amplify Conference
  • This includes the HyperX Cloud III S and HyperX Cloud Jet Dual
  • Both are wireless gaming headsets with 2.4GHz and Bluetooth support

Gaming peripheral maker HyperX has revealed two new gaming headsets as part of the HP Amplify Conference 2025.

The most significant is the HyperX Cloud III S, a new version of the popular HyperX Cloud III wireless gaming headset. It features both low latency 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connectivity modes, offering support for both PC and console. It weighs just 0.74lbs / 340g but boasts seemingly incredible battery life.

According to the manufacturer you're looking at up to 200 hours playtime on Bluetooth, or 120 hours in the 2.4GHz mode. That's an awful lot of juice per charge and should mean that you spend less time charging your headset, and more time gaming.

It is worth bearing in mind, however, that the headset will be quite slow to charge when the time does come to top it up. HyperX states that it can take up to five hours, which could be a source of annoyance when you just want to dive into a match with friends.

Elsewhere, it features a stainless steel and aluminum frame, plus support for 3D printed magnetic earcup plates. These are sold by HyperX in certain regions and roughly cost between $39.99 and $49.99 depending on the design.

Like other models in its family, the headset also has a detachable boom microphone. It has a uni-directional pickup pattern and should be more than sufficient for chatting with friends.

There's no word on the price at the time of writing, but if its just right this could very well have a chance at being one of the best gaming headsets right now.

HyperX Cloud Jet Dual Wireless Gaming Headset

(Image credit: HyperX)

The other model revealed is the HyperX Cloud Jet Dual wireless gaming headset. This comes in either a sleek blue and white or more plain black and, again, has both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connectivity. The frame in this model is plastic, suggesting that it could be a more budget-oriented pick.

This is also supported by the lesser battery life, which delivers up to 20 hours in the 2.4GHz mode or 25 hours via Bluetooth.

Dashiell Wood
Dashiell Wood
Hardware Writer

Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.

