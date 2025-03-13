The newly revealed Inzoi system requirements are enough to make me go back to The Sims 4

News
By published

You might need an upgrade

The logo and key art for Inzoi.
(Image credit: Krafton)
  • Inzoi system requirements have been revealed
  • The upcoming life simulation game will need quite a beefy PC
  • This will be bad news for those who currently play The Sims 4 on older machines

I've got some bad news if you play The Sims 4 on an older laptop or PC and were planning to dive into the world of Inzoi when it launches for PC in early access later this month

Developer Inzoi Studio has outlined the system requirements for the upcoming life simulation game and, in brief, you're going to need a pretty beefy gaming PC to play it.

The Inzoi system requirements.

(Image credit: Krafton)

At a minimum, you need an Intel i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU in addition to an Nvidia RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT GPU with 6GB of VRAM. This is on top of 12GB RAM.

In contrast, EA states that The Sims 4 will run on a PC with a substantially more modest CPU on par with the ancient Intel Core I3-3220 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200. You also need a GPU with just 128MB of VRAM and support for Pixel Shader 3.0 - which means basically any card or integrated graphics solution released in the last decade should be okay.

You only need 4GB of RAM too, so even those on more budget-oriented laptops are able to play relatively smoothly.

Inzoi Studio considers 'Medium' PC specs to be an Intel Core i7-11700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU, an Nvidia RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 GPU (both with 8GB of VRAM), and 16GB of RAM. Right now, you can find gaming laptops equivalent to this spec for roughly $800 / £700 on Amazon.

Things become much more expensive if you're targeting the 'Recommended' specs, however. You're going to need an Intel i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU, an RTX 3070 (8GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16GB) GPU, and 16GB of RAM. These are the kind of components that you would generally find in a $1,200+ / £1,000+ gaming desktop.

For 'High' settings, you're going to need an Intel i7-14700K or AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU, Nvidia RTX 3080 (16GB) or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX (24GB) GPU and a massive 32GB of RAM.

This game seems to be seriously demanding, given its focus on simulation and high fidelity, impressively realistic graphics. Interestingly, the developer has prepared multiple optimal presets targeting every set of specs alongside a video showing how each looks.

inZOI: Graphics Comparison by System Specs - YouTube inZOI: Graphics Comparison by System Specs - YouTube
Watch On

There are eight presets to choose from, with options for either better performance or better graphics. Every single one relies on Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution, AMD FSR 3, or XeSS upscaling to some degree, which could indicate that the developer was unable to get things running smoothly at a native resolution.

It's also worth bearing in mind that an internet connection is required to play.

Inzoi enters PC early access on March 28, with a full PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S release coming at a later date.

You might also like...

Dashiell Wood
Dashiell Wood
Hardware Writer

Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
New Metal Gear Solid Delta screenshot from the State of Play stream.
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater's PC requirements confirm you'll need a high-end graphics card to run the game at its best settings
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Ubisoft reveals Assassin's Creed Shadows PC requirements – and just as I thought, you're safe with your RTX 4000 series GPU
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds requirements for PC
Sid Meier&#039;s Civilization VII
Civ 7 requirements for PC, Steam Deck, Linux, and Mac
A tattoo studio in The Sims 4.
The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies expansion pack looks like the small business overhaul I've always wanted
Screenshot from Indiana Jones and the Great Circle with TechRadar Gaming @8K logo
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle at 8K – a fitting swansong for the Nvidia RTX 4090, or a sign that we need the RTX 5090?
Latest in Gaming
The logo and key art for Inzoi.
The newly revealed Inzoi system requirements are enough to make me go back to The Sims 4
The SAG-AFTRA San-Fransisco-North California Local
SAG-AFTRA union and video game industry bargaining group remain at odds as agreements on AI protections still 'frustratingly far apart'
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic trailer shot showing Naoe in her hood
Actually, yes, Assassin's Creed Shadows will be playable on Steam Deck at launch, Ubisoft confirms
GTA 5
GTA Online publisher Take-Two is gunning for a black market that’s basically heaven for cheaters
8BitDo Ultimate deal
The 8BitDo Ultimate is my all-time favorite Nintendo Switch controller, and it's just gone back on sale at an almost lowest-ever price
Some of the best mobile controllers on a colorful background.
The best mobile controllers 2025: upgrade your portable play
Latest in News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be in line for a Galaxy S25 Ultra-level camera upgrade
Data leak
Hacked Tata Technologies data leaked by ransomware gang
Three iPhones on a green and blue background showing trails on Apple Maps
iOS 18.4 will give your iPhone a much-needed maps upgrade – but only if you're in the EU
A close up of Billy Bob Thornton&#039;s Tommy Norris in Paramount Plus&#039; Landman TV series
The Taylor Sheridan supremacy lives on at Paramount+ as Landman gets renewed for season 2
Ryzen 9000 promotional material
AMD's most powerful processor ever actually runs better on Windows 10 than Windows 11
The logo and key art for Inzoi.
The newly revealed Inzoi system requirements are enough to make me go back to The Sims 4
More about gaming
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic trailer shot showing Naoe in her hood

Actually, yes, Assassin's Creed Shadows will be playable on Steam Deck at launch, Ubisoft confirms
The SAG-AFTRA San-Fransisco-North California Local

SAG-AFTRA union and video game industry bargaining group remain at odds as agreements on AI protections still 'frustratingly far apart'
Three iPhones on a green and blue background showing trails on Apple Maps

iOS 18.4 will give your iPhone a much-needed maps upgrade – but only if you're in the EU
See more latest
Most Popular
Three iPhones on a green and blue background showing trails on Apple Maps
iOS 18.4 will give your iPhone a much-needed maps upgrade – but only if you're in the EU
A white Samsung logo on a black sign, people with suitcases walking past
Samsung tipped to unveil first-ever bone-conduction headphones at Galaxy Z Fold 7 event
A close up of Billy Bob Thornton&#039;s Tommy Norris in Paramount Plus&#039; Landman TV series
The Taylor Sheridan supremacy lives on at Paramount+ as Landman gets renewed for season 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be in line for a Galaxy S25 Ultra-level camera upgrade
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic trailer shot showing Naoe in her hood
Actually, yes, Assassin's Creed Shadows will be playable on Steam Deck at launch, Ubisoft confirms
Printer
No, your printer isn't possessed: a Windows 11 23H2 bug could be making it print random characters when connected via USB
Data leak
Hacked Tata Technologies data leaked by ransomware gang
Ryzen 9000 promotional material
AMD's most powerful processor ever actually runs better on Windows 10 than Windows 11
Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan
Intel reveals its new CEO
A bloodied and crying Mark Grayson in the Invincible season 3 finale
Invincible season 3 ending explained: is [spoiler] dead, Damien Darkblood end credits scene, will there be a season 4, and more big questions answered