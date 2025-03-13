The newly revealed Inzoi system requirements are enough to make me go back to The Sims 4
You might need an upgrade
- Inzoi system requirements have been revealed
- The upcoming life simulation game will need quite a beefy PC
- This will be bad news for those who currently play The Sims 4 on older machines
I've got some bad news if you play The Sims 4 on an older laptop or PC and were planning to dive into the world of Inzoi when it launches for PC in early access later this month
Developer Inzoi Studio has outlined the system requirements for the upcoming life simulation game and, in brief, you're going to need a pretty beefy gaming PC to play it.
At a minimum, you need an Intel i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU in addition to an Nvidia RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT GPU with 6GB of VRAM. This is on top of 12GB RAM.
In contrast, EA states that The Sims 4 will run on a PC with a substantially more modest CPU on par with the ancient Intel Core I3-3220 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200. You also need a GPU with just 128MB of VRAM and support for Pixel Shader 3.0 - which means basically any card or integrated graphics solution released in the last decade should be okay.
You only need 4GB of RAM too, so even those on more budget-oriented laptops are able to play relatively smoothly.
Inzoi Studio considers 'Medium' PC specs to be an Intel Core i7-11700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU, an Nvidia RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 GPU (both with 8GB of VRAM), and 16GB of RAM. Right now, you can find gaming laptops equivalent to this spec for roughly $800 / £700 on Amazon.
Things become much more expensive if you're targeting the 'Recommended' specs, however. You're going to need an Intel i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU, an RTX 3070 (8GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16GB) GPU, and 16GB of RAM. These are the kind of components that you would generally find in a $1,200+ / £1,000+ gaming desktop.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
For 'High' settings, you're going to need an Intel i7-14700K or AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU, Nvidia RTX 3080 (16GB) or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX (24GB) GPU and a massive 32GB of RAM.
This game seems to be seriously demanding, given its focus on simulation and high fidelity, impressively realistic graphics. Interestingly, the developer has prepared multiple optimal presets targeting every set of specs alongside a video showing how each looks.
There are eight presets to choose from, with options for either better performance or better graphics. Every single one relies on Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution, AMD FSR 3, or XeSS upscaling to some degree, which could indicate that the developer was unable to get things running smoothly at a native resolution.
It's also worth bearing in mind that an internet connection is required to play.
Inzoi enters PC early access on March 28, with a full PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S release coming at a later date.
You might also like...
- I rode a dragon, sizzled as a sausage, and won a dance-off with a monkey in Split Fiction, and that’s not even the half of it
- SAG-AFTRA union and video game industry bargaining group remain at odds as agreements on AI protections still 'frustratingly far apart'
- I spent more than two weeks testing the AndaSeat Kaiser 3 Pro and found it to be exceptionally comfortable and stylish, though not revolutionary
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Actually, yes, Assassin's Creed Shadows will be playable on Steam Deck at launch, Ubisoft confirms
SAG-AFTRA union and video game industry bargaining group remain at odds as agreements on AI protections still 'frustratingly far apart'