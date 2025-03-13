SAG-AFTRA union and video game industry bargaining group remain at odds as agreements on AI protections still 'frustratingly far apart'

SAG-AFTRA strikes are set to continue amidst concerns over AI protections

The union has published a new chart detailing AI-related issues that remain to be agreed upon

Several English-voiced games still have many major characters unvoiced in recent updates

Union SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) has created a comparison chart as an update in its ongoing negotiations with the games industry bargaining group. The key takeaway is that both entities remain "frustratingly far apart" on the issue of AI protections for video game voice actors.

IGN reports that the union has published a comparison chart that outlines in detail the issues that it and the bargaining group are still working through. More specifically, the chart "focuses on recent exchanges relating to AI."

Items highlighted in purple in the chart represent issues that have been tentatively agreed upon between SAG-AFTRA and the bargaining group (which is made up of representatives from video game publishing corporations).

However, discussions on several key issues are ongoing. These include protections from "digital replica or generative AI use for all work" as well as the notion that "employers must disclose if it will blend your voice with other voices to make a digital replica."

Alongside the chart, SAG-AFTRA's Duncan Crabtree-Ireland wrote the following statement to the union's members:

"With their previously signed projects dragging their way through the production pipeline, employers are feeling the squeeze from the strike, as SAG-AFTRA members who work in video games continue to stand together and refuse to work without adequate protections.

"This is causing employers to seek other performers they can exploit to fill those roles, including those who don’t typically perform in games. If you’re approached for such a role, we urge you to seriously consider the consequences.

"Not only would you be undermining the efforts of your fellow members, but you would be putting yourself at risk by working without protections against A.I. misuse. And “A.I. misuse” is just a nice way of saying that these companies want to use your performance to replace you - without consent or compensation."

Games industry bargaining group spokesperson Audrey Cooling issued a statement in response, saying: "We have proposed a deal that includes wage increases of over 15% for SAG-AFTRA represented performers in video games, as well as enhanced health and safety protections, industry-leading terms of use for AI digital replicas in-game and additional compensation for the use of an actor’s performance in other games. We have made meaningful progress and are eager to return to the bargaining table to reach a deal."

The negotiations continue amidst cases of popular video game characters remaining unvoiced. Games like Destiny 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Honkai: Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero have been particularly affected.

Most recently, Zenless Zone Zero actors Emeri Chase and Nicholas Thurkettle have spoken on their roles for characters Soldier 11 and Von Lycaon, respectively, having been replaced.

In a Bluesky thread, Chase wrote they were "replaced as Soldier 11 because I am unwilling to perform work not covered by a SAG Interim Agreement during a strike for AI protection, the outcome of which will determine the future of our industry."

In response, Thurkettle added: "I'm not SAG but what game companies want to do with AI is an existential threat. I took a personal stand to ask for protection and had to be willing to give up the best thing that's ever happened in my professional life. I stand by my choice."