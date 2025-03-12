GTA Online publisher Take-Two is gunning for a black market that’s basically heaven for cheaters

Take-Two is suing online marketplace PlayerAuctions

GTA 5
GT (Image credit: Rockstar Games)
  • GAT Online publisher Take-Two is suing Paiao Network Technology, the owner of online marketplace PlayerAuctions
  • The lawsuit claims PlayerAuctions makes millions from facilitating the sale of illegitimate content and hacked accounts
  • Such sales can give new players massive advantages in GTA Online, basically enabling a form of cheating

As GTA V is one of the biggest games in the world, it’s no wonder developer Rockstar and publisher Take-Two Interactive take it very seriously, so much so that the latter is suing online marketplace PlayerAuctions for allegedly selling unauthorized content that infringes GTA V’s copyright.

Spotted by Polygon, the lawsuit is directed at Chinese company Paiao Network Technology, which owns the PlayerAuctions platform, and alleges that the marketplace sells "thousands of listings for unauthorized, infringing GTA Online content – including heavily modified player accounts, in-game assets, and virtual currency – all gained by using hacking software, cheats, and technical exploits."

The filing accuses PlayerActions of doing this with the full knowledge that sellers on the website were “engaged in rampant infringement and other unauthorized conduct” and that it makes millions in reverence by taking a cut in these illicit transactions.

While it’s not illegal to sell your GTA Online account, it does infringe the terms of service for GTA Online, which is one of the issues Take-Two has with PlayerAuctions. But the big issue is that third-party sellers are selling illegitimate items that have been gained by hacking accounts or using exploits to sell high-ranked game accounts or masses of game currency, as well as unlock content that would usually require an investment in gaming time or legitimate purchase via GTA Online’s virtual currency.

On top of all of this, selling such accounts gives players a massive advantage in GTA Online that’s tantamount to cheating, meaning online marketplaces like PlayerAuctions could be seen as nirvana for people who want to get ahead in a game without putting in the gaming grind.

While in-game purchases are absolutely part of GTA Online, they tend to be balanced in a way that doesn't give players an overwhelming advantage, and people who don’t want to spend real money for in-game currency can still earn virtual money by playing the game and completing heists.

“Through these offerings, PlayerAuctions markets to Take-Two’s customers an otherwise impossible experience: new players can begin GTA V with billions in VC and with a massive arsenal of in-game content — such as vehicles, clothing, and weapons — configurations only possible by hacking and modifying the GTA V game in breach of the Rockstar TOS. In some cases, these listings advertise ‘unlock all’ accounts preloaded with maxed-out character levels and virtually all in-game assets available to acquire in GTA Online,” Take-Two’s lawsuit explained.

GTA V is arguably one of the largest games in history, with the online element making billions of dollars for Rockstar and Take-Two. As such, both companies are bound to take action on anything that could mess with their money-making machine.

While it’s hard to feel a great deal of sympathy for Take-Two, especially as GTA can make hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue per quarter, having masses of cash hopefully means Rockstar has the resources and funds to make GTA 6 one of the best entries in the series, if not one of the best games ever. Rockstar’s last major game was Red Dead Redemption 2, arguably a masterpiece in open-world design and cinematic storytelling – it’s one of my favorite games – which I’m sure benefitted from the wild success of GTA V and its online element.

We’ll have to see how this lawsuit plays out, but by the looks of it Take-Two has a strong claim; I for one wouldn't like to be in the shoes of Paiao Network Technology’s legal team.

