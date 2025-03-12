Hitman: World of Assassination hits PSVR 2 soon, finally giving you a reason to dust off your headset

Plus loads of Meta Quest games revealed

Hitman: World of Assassination on PSVR 2.
(Image credit: iOi)
  • Hitman: World of Assassination launches for PSVR 2 on March 27
  • It will cost $9.99 / £8.99 for existing owners to upgrade
  • The VR Games Showcase also showed off loads of new Meta Quest games

As part of the recent VR Games Showcase live stream, developer IO Interactive gave us another look at Hitman: World of Assassination on PSVR 2 and confirmed a release date.

This VR (virtual reality) take on Hitman: World of Assassination features all of the content from the original PS5 version of the stealth game, which means more than three complete single player campaigns, countless sandbox levels to explore, and hundreds of weapons to try.

This latest gameplay trailer looks absolutely superb, showing a player pulling off a daring assassination on a target in a moving race car with a compact sniper rifle. We were also told that the game will launch on March 27, 2025, which means that there's really not long to wait if you're keen to dive in.

You can see the full presentation for yourself below.

VR Games Showcase March 2025 | Hitman, Forefront, POSTAL 2: VR, Surviving Mars, Reave, Ghost Town - YouTube VR Games Showcase March 2025 | Hitman, Forefront, POSTAL 2: VR, Surviving Mars, Reave, Ghost Town - YouTube
Watch On

Although you will need to own a copy of Hitman: World of Assassination on PS5 to play, the PSVR 2 upgrade will not be free. IO Interactive has previously confirmed that it will cost $9.99 / £8.99.

This was far from the only reveal in the showcase, however, which also showed off loads of games coming to Meta Quest and PC VR.

For me, a few highlights include pet simulator Stay Forever Home which lets you interact with an adorable creature named Ember. Releasing for Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest 3S and Meta Quest Pro, it will utilize the headsets' AR (augmented reality) features to put the animal right in your home.

There's also 'roguelite' mech battler Underdogs, which is coming to PSVR 2 on March 25 and looks like a blast with the promise of detailed haptic support to help you feel every blow.

Finally, creepy adventure Ghost Town (announced for Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest 3S, Meta Quest Pro, and Meta Quest 2 in addition to PSVR 2 and PC VR) is pretty intriguing. Coming from the developers of The Room VR: A Dark Matter, I'm expecting a great mystery with plenty of good puzzles to solve.

Dashiell Wood
Dashiell Wood
Hardware Writer

Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.

