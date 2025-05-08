Spotify streams of Hot Together by The Pointer Sisters increased 182,000% in just two hours

This follows the song's inclusion in the latest Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer

Long Road by Tom Petty, featured in the initial GTA 6 reveal, received a similar popularity boost when that trailer dropped back in 2023

Spotify streams of the song featured prominently in the latest Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer surged by 182,000% in the two hours after the trailer's release.

The second trailer for the highly anticipated GTA 6 dropped earlier this week, showing off more than two and a half minutes of gameplay and cutscenes captured entirely on PlayStation 5. The footage was accompanied by the 1986 song Hot Together by The Pointer Sisters.

The trailer is currently the number one trending video on YouTube, and has amassed more than 85 million views at the time of writing.

The catchy background tune seems to have been a hit with GTA fans, as Spotify streams of it increased by a staggering amount in the hours after the trailer dropped, compared to the same period one week prior.

Spotify Streams of Love Is a Long Road by Tom Petty, the song featured in the initial GTA 6 reveal, enjoyed a similar (though somewhat more modest) 37,000% increase when that trailer dropped back in 2023.

Spotify global head of editorial Sulinna Ong commented on the songs' massive surges in popularity, arguing that GTA “cuts through popular culture like almost nothing else. Music has been synonymous with the series since the very beginning, so it’s great to see fans both new and established connecting with an iconic track in this way.”

If you're a Spotify user and lover of all things GTA, it might be worth checking out the service's official Grand Theft Auto Radio playlist. This features a wide range of tracks played on the in-game radio stations across the series, tailored to your individual Spotify listening preferences.

