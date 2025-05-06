Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2 live: analysis of the new GTA 6 trailer and all the latest news

Stop whatever you are doing right now, a new trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 has literally just arrived.

Developed by Rockstar Games, GTA 6 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated games of all time. The studio confirmed last week that the game will launch on May 26, 2026 - a delay on its previously announced 2025 release window.

"Grand Theft Auto 6 is now set to release on May 26, 2026," a statement released by the company read. "We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game."

It also provided a reason for the decision, stating that "With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto 6 is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve."

This latest trailer came out of the blue, and is presumably an attempt to help maintain all that hype now that we know the game is some time away.

You can watch it for yourself below, plus follow along for all the latest updates and my own analysis as it comes in.

Watch GTA 6 trailer 2

