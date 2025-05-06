Live
Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2 live: analysis of the new GTA 6 trailer and all the latest news
Everything you need to know about the latest GTA 6 trailer, live
Stop whatever you are doing right now, a new trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 has literally just arrived.
Developed by Rockstar Games, GTA 6 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated games of all time. The studio confirmed last week that the game will launch on May 26, 2026 - a delay on its previously announced 2025 release window.
"Grand Theft Auto 6 is now set to release on May 26, 2026," a statement released by the company read. "We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game."
It also provided a reason for the decision, stating that "With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto 6 is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve."
This latest trailer came out of the blue, and is presumably an attempt to help maintain all that hype now that we know the game is some time away.
You can watch it for yourself below, plus follow along for all the latest updates and my own analysis as it comes in.
Watch GTA 6 trailer 2
Dash is a gaming expert, with years of experience writing about the biggest and best video games for a range of online outlets and national magazines. He has wasted thousands of hours playing games across countless genres, plus spent hundreds in Grand Theft Auto 5 and Read Dead Redemption 2.
LIVE: Latest Updates
The game looks amazing on PS5
Here's one little thing you might have missed.
The new GTA 6 trailer ends with confirmation that it was "captured on PS5." Although the majority of the scenes shown look like in-game cutscenes, it seems safe to assume that they are rendered in engine given the presence of this text.
This is great news, as it suggests that the final game will have a similar level of graphical fidelity to this trailer. Given just how incredibly life-like the entire trailer looks, we might soon have one of the best looking games of all time on our hands.
As for Lucia, it seems like she's going to be a bit of a loose cannon. "Lucia's father taught her to fight as soon as she could walk," the site reads. She apparently just got out of prison and doesn't seem keen to return.
She's dreaming of a good life for her mother who, interestingly, hails from Liberty City - another prominent location in the Grand Theft Auto series.
The website says that she is "committed to her plan - no matter what it takes." What could this plan be? Presumably some kind of criminal enterprise. We'll just have to wait and see...
Our two 'heroes' revealed
So, on to what we can glean from the Rockstar website. One of the first things on the page is an introduction to our two protagonists - Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos.
Jason is described as an ex army soldier working for a local drug cartel. Meeting Lucia, his lover, "could be the best or worst thing to ever happen to him." It seems safe to assume that their relationship is going to be a central part of the game's story.
The Rockstar website is down
Unsurprisingly, it seems that the Rockstar Games website is experiencing heavy traffic right now. It appears to be down, which is pretty frustrating as it was just updated with lots of juicy GTA 6 info.
Luckily, we managed to collect most of it before the website crashed - so hang tight for the details!
The video's descriptions reveals details
The description of the new trailer provides some interesting insight, namely through a shot plot summary that gives you a rough idea of what to expect from the story this time around.
"Vice City, USA," it reads. "Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive."
This, alongside dialogue in the trailer, finally confirms that the name of Lucia's partner is indeed Jason, something that has been rumored for some time.
A new trailer is here!
This is not a drill - the latest trailer for GTA 6 has arrived. It gives us an extended look at the upcoming open world game with loads of stunning in-engine footage.
Join me as I provide you with a steady stream of the latest updates surrounding this trailer drop, plus throw in some of my own analysis to explain some of the most interesting things that it shows.