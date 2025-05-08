The latest Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer has set a major record by racking up 475 million views in just 24 hours

Rockstar Games says the second Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer was watched 475 million times in 24 hours

The trailer shatters the records for some of the most-watched trailers, including one for Deadpool & Wolverine that racked up 365 million in 24 hours

GTA 6's second trailer sits at 85 million views on YouTube

Rockstar Games has claimed that the latest Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer was watched almost half a billion times in its first day.

After delaying and announcing a new release date for GTA 6, the studio dropped the second trailer earlier this week, causing the internet to explode once again. It's perhaps the most anticipated game of all time, so it's not surprising that it brought in millions of views since its debut, but we're now learning that the latest trailer has broken a new record.

According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, Rockstar has revealed that the second trailer received 475 million views across all platforms within 24 hours of its release.

This staggering number of views has shattered some of the most-watched movie trailer launches, including Deadpool & Wolverine, which racked up 365 million in 24 hours, and Spider-Man: No Way Home at 355.5 million.

The first trailer, which was exclusive to YouTube and debuted in December 2023, managed to accumulate 93 million views in its first day, compared to the second trailer, which currently sits at 85 million on the platform.

17 months since its release, the announcement trailer has been watched 255 million times on YouTube, so the second trailer will likely continue to grow in views as we wait for the next one.

Following its release, Rockstar confirmed that the second trailer was captured entirely on the PlayStation 5 and "comprised of equal parts gameplay and cutscenes".

We also received a new plot description that centers the game's dual protagonists, Jason and Lucia, in a criminal conspiracy across Vice City. For more, you can check out our trailer breakdown where we highlighted the top five things we learned from the latest GTA 6 trailer.

Grand Theft Auto 6 launches on May 26, 2026, for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. There's no word on a PC release just yet.