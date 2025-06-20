US text message scam claims that unpaid toll fees are owed

Messages include a malicious link to steal payment information

FBI warns users to delete and report messages from unknown senders

The FBI has warned of a new phishing scam sweeping smartphones in the US. The con is targeting drivers with convincing fake texts which claim to be from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). It’s part of a growing trend of SMS toll scams designed to trick recipients into clicking malicious links and handing over their credit card information.

As reported by local Memphis TV station WREG and later picked up by Men’s Journal, the FBI has issued a warning to anyone who receives a suspicious SMS. The bureau has urged smartphone users not to click on links from unknown sources and to delete these text messages immediately.

Speaking to WREG, FBI Supervisory Special Agent David Palmer described the scam as a “copycat” of the widespread toll scams which surfaced earlier this year. Those attacks also used fake unpaid toll notices to lure victims into handing over sensitive personal details.

What makes these toll scams so dangerous is the ease with which they can be distributed, as well as what they can gather. “It costs next to nothing for them to…send these messages and calls out,” Palmer told WREG. “In return, they can…go in and steal information from your device, or collect your payment information.”

How the scam works – and how to spot it

(Image credit: Guardio)

How to spot a fake text While some scam text messages are surprisingly polished, there are several common signs to watch out for: • Generic greetings with no personal details • Urgent or threatening language such as “your account will be suspended” • Unusual links or email addresses, often ending in strange domains or unrelated names • Obvious mistakes including typos or formatting errors • Unknown senders, such as random numbers or clearly fake email handles

Most toll scam texts follow a similar format. The message usually claims that you have outstanding toll charges and urges you to follow a link to settle the balance. The link typically leads to a fake payment site designed to steal your information. This will be a convincing replica of a real government website, using similar fonts, colors and logos, all of which appear to be official.

Most messages include the threat of late fees or legal action if you don’t act quickly. This is intended to create a sense of urgency and panic, triggering an emotional response which may cause the recipient to overlook inconsistencies and act without verifying whether the message is legitimate.

Palmer reportedly received one of the fake texts himself – and quickly spotted several red flags. “A couple of things that I noticed immediately…the text message I received said it was from the North Tennessee Department of Motor Vehicles,” he said. “Obviously, there is no North or South Tennessee.”

Inconsistencies like these are a clear hallmark of a message which is trying to dupe you. So are sender details which don’t add up. Agent Palmer gave an example: “The message I received was from email address @catlover.com, obviously that is not a government address.”

Other signs to watch out for include spelling and grammatical errors, as well as generic greetings that don’t reference your name or license plate. If you’re uncertain, don’t engage with the message. Instead, contact the relevant agency directly for clarification. Or as Palmer put it: “If you don’t know who it’s from, don’t click the link.”

Suspicious messages should be deleted immediately. You can also report them to the FTC and the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.