A massive SMS toll fee scam is sweeping the US – here’s how to stay safe, according to the FBI

News
By published

FBI warns users not to fall for fake toll service texts

A person holding a phone looking at a scam text with warning signs around
(Image credit: Shutterstock / Ken Stocker)
  • US smishing scam claims that unpaid toll service fees are due
  • SMS messages include a bogus link to make an online payment
  • Cybercriminals are using more than 10,000 domains to trick recipients

A widespread SMS scam is targeting thousands of smartphone users in the US. Fraudsters are sending bogus texts demanding payment for unpaid road tolls. Their goal isn’t just to swindle innocent recipients out of their money, but also their personal and financial information.

Reports of the smishing scam first surfaced last year. In April 2024, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) issued a notice about fake toll service text messages, after receiving more than 2,000 complaints from US citizens.

Since then, the scale of the scheme appears to have grown. Cities in several US states have now issued warnings, including Boston, Denver and San Francisco. McAfee has also highlighted cities most affected by the scheme: the top three are Dallas, Atlanta and Los Angeles.

How the smishing scam works

A hand holding a phone showing an example of an SMS scam text about poll charges

An example of the kind of texts used in this widespread SMS scam (Image credit: Future / Unit 42)

Based on screenshots we’ve seen, text messages in the toll scam all appear to follow a similar structure. Each SMS claims to be from a legitimate toll service and states that there is an unpaid fee. It then instructs the recipient to pay the outstanding toll within a set time period to avoid late fees and a referral to the DMV. A URL is then provided, which directs uses to a bogus payment page.

This page is designed to look convincingly like a legitimate toll service payment website. It will often feature a logo, business name and street address. It will also state the supposed time and date of the unpaid fee.

If you click the payment link, the website will then ask for payment information. Sometimes it will also request sensitive personal information, such as your driving license number. If you submit this information, you’re actually giving it to the fraudsters, exposing yourself to identity theft.

The scam uses the same tactics as most phishing scams, creating a sense of urgency by demanding payment within a short time period. The threat of legal action increases the likelihood of an emotional reaction, which could cause users to overlook inconsistencies in the original SMS or linked payment page.

The scam uses the same tactics as most phishing scams, creating a sense of urgency by demanding payment within a short time period.

Reports also suggest that there are variations of the scam. In some instances, it appears that cybercriminals have varied the contents of the SMS and payment page to target users in specific states. One screenshot we’ve seen claims to be from the City of New York. For some recipients, this could make the message more believable than a generic alert.

Recent intelligence from Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42 reports that scammers have registered more than 10,000 domain names. Each of these is designed to be ambiguous enough that a casual glance might not reveal the deceit. Not only do the new domains suggest that the scam is still ongoing, but certain URLs indicate that it could be expanding to include fake messages from delivery companies – an increasingly common tactic.

Here are a few of the domains listed in the notice:

  • dhl.com-new[.]xin
  • driveks.com-jds[.]xin
  • ezdrive.com-2h98[.]xin
  • ezdrivema.com-citations-etc[.]xin
  • ezdrivema.com-securetta[.]xin
  • e-zpassiag.com-courtfees[.]xin
  • e-zpassny.com-ticketd[.]xin
  • fedex.com-fedexl[.]xin
  • getipass.com-tickeuz[.]xin
  • sunpass.com-ticketap[.]xin
  • thetollroads.com-fastrakeu[.]xin
  • usps.com-tracking-helpsomg[.]xin

How to stay safe

Phone scammer

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As with any smishing or phishing scam, the best way to stay safe is to practice caution. If you receive an unexpected SMS about unpaid toll fees, there’s a good chance it’s a scam. Pause before you act on any information in the message and don’t click on any links.

Pay attention to details in the message. Scam texts will often feature grammatical errors or formatting inconsistencies, such as the placement of punctation. A closer look at the URL will often reveal that it’s illegitimate, too.

If in doubt, contact the genuine toll service in question. Never click the link in the SMS. Instead, find the service’s real website or contact number using a trusted search engine and reach out for clarification.

The scam is now so extensive that the US Federal Trade Commission has issued advice to the same effect, as has the FBI. If you do discover a bogus or suspicious SMS, the instructions of both agencies are the same: report and delete the messages. You can do this on the IC3 website.

You might also like...

See more Computing News
Christian Rowlands
Christian Rowlands
TechRadar contributor

Formerly News Editor at Stuff, Chris now writes about tech from his tropical office. Sidetracked by sustainable stuff, he’s also keen on cameras, classic cars and any gear that gets better with age.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A scam text from a Post Office delivery
Fake parcel delivery texts are the fastest-growing phishing scam this holiday season – here’s how to avoid them
Man holding a mobile phone with warning notification and spam message icon
Scammers have a new phishing trick for iPhone users – here’s how to avoid falling victim
Close up of a business person using a smartphone.
Watch out, malicious PDF files are being used again in phishing attacks
Scam alert
A new SMS energy scam is using Elon Musk’s face to steal your money
An iPhone sitting on a wooden table
Millions at risk as malicious PDF files designed to steal your data are flooding SMS inboxes - how to stay safe
Paper craft illustration of a suspicious email that contains a snake
How to spot a phishing email
Latest in Cyber Security
The X logo next to a silhouette of Elon Musk
Who was really behind the massive X cyberattack? Here’s what experts say about Elon Musk’s claims
A person holding a phone looking at a scam text with warning signs around
A massive SMS toll fee scam is sweeping the US – here’s how to stay safe, according to the FBI
View on National Assembly building in Paris, France, with French and European flags flying.
France rejects controversial encryption backdoor provision
ignal messaging application President Meredith Whittaker poses for a photograph before an interview at the Europe&#039;s largest tech conference, the Web Summit, in Lisbon on November 4, 2022.
"We will not walk back" – Signal would rather leave the UK and Sweden than remove encryption protections
Man uses a laptop in a hotel room
4 ways to avoid misinformation on social media and retain control of your newsfeed
An AI face in profile against a digital background.
Worried about DeepSeek? Well, Google Gemini collects even more of your personal data
Latest in News
Super Mario Odyssey
ChatGPT is the ultimate gaming tool - here's 4 ways you can use AI to help with your next playthrough
Ray-Ban smart glasses with the Cpperni logo, an LED array, and a MacBook Air with M4 next to ecah other.
ICYMI: the week's 7 biggest tech stories from Twitter's massive outage to iRobot's impressive new Roombas
Brad Pitt looks over his right shoulder with &#039;F1&#039; written behind him
Apple Original Films will take you behind-the-scenes of a racing cockpit in this new thrilling F1 movie trailer
AI writer
Coding AI tells developer to write it himself
Reacher looking down at another character from the Prime Video TV series Reacher
Reacher season 3 becomes Prime Video’s biggest returning show thanks to Hollywood’s biggest heavyweight
Finger Presses Orange Button Domain Name Registration on Black Keyboard Background. Closeup View
I visited the world’s first registered .com domain – and you won’t believe what it’s offering today
More about cyber security
The X logo next to a silhouette of Elon Musk

Who was really behind the massive X cyberattack? Here’s what experts say about Elon Musk’s claims
View on National Assembly building in Paris, France, with French and European flags flying.

France rejects controversial encryption backdoor provision
Dreame D9 Max Gen 2 robot vacuum in front of fireplace in reviewer&#039;s home

I tested this affordable robot vacuum and it restored my faith in budget bots
See more latest
Most Popular
Best email services: image of email with one unread message alert
Over 400 million unwanted and malicious emails were received by businesses in 2024
The X logo next to a silhouette of Elon Musk
Who was really behind the massive X cyberattack? Here’s what experts say about Elon Musk’s claims
Ray-Ban smart glasses with the Cpperni logo, an LED array, and a MacBook Air with M4 next to ecah other.
ICYMI: the week's 7 biggest tech stories from Twitter's massive outage to iRobot's impressive new Roombas
A hand reaching out to touch a futuristic rendering of an AI processor.
Researchers want to embrace Arm's celebrated paradigm for a universal generative AI processor; a puzzling MEGA.mini core architecture
Finger Presses Orange Button Domain Name Registration on Black Keyboard Background. Closeup View
I visited the world’s first registered .com domain – and you won’t believe what it’s offering today
Super Mario Odyssey
ChatGPT is the ultimate gaming tool - here's 4 ways you can use AI to help with your next playthrough
Nokia 5G 360 Camera
This is the world's first 8K 5G 360 degrees camera - and it is also weatherproof
AI writer
Coding AI tells developer to write it himself
Data Breach
Thousands of healthcare records exposed online, including private patient information
Brad Pitt looks over his right shoulder with &#039;F1&#039; written behind him
Apple Original Films will take you behind-the-scenes of a racing cockpit in this new thrilling F1 movie trailer