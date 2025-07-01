A new scam text is impersonating UPS and warning people of missed deliveries

If you reply, you’re sent to a fake website that steals your personal data

You can stay safe by deleting the message if you’re at all suspicious

If you’ve recently received a text message from UPS, be careful: it could be a scam. You need to be especially wary if the message has come out of the blue or if you’re not expecting a parcel, as phishers and scammers are on the hunt for your private info. Fortunately, there are steps you can take to keep yourself safe.

Specifically, the UPS text message warns that you’ve missed a supposed parcel delivery and that if you don’t respond, the package will be returned to the sender. In reality, there is no parcel – something given away by the lack of delivery number in the message. In other words, the scammers are sending out blanket texts without any specifics in an attempt to trick any users they possibly can.

The deception becomes more suspicious the closer you look. The messages in question contain a link that goes to a fraudulent website, but because the texts come from an unknown sender, many of the best phones will disable the link. In iOS, for example, links are not tappable if they come from new senders.

However, as soon as you reply to a message, the link is re-enabled. To prompt this, the scammers sending the UPS messages encourage you to reply with the letter Y – when done, this activates the link. The messages also tell you to copy and paste the link into a web browser, just in case. Replying not only re-enables the link – it also tells the scammer that your number is active, potentially opening you up to further targeting.

What the scammers are really after is your personal information, as they urge you to enter your details into their website. This can then be used for identity theft and other criminal activity. Needless to say, if you receive this message or are suspicious about its intentions, you shouldn’t reply or follow its embedded links. Instead, just delete it and report it as spam.

How to stay safe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Regardless of whether you’re expecting a UPS parcel, you should not respond to messages like this. Instead, go to the official UPS website and check the status of your parcel there using your provided tracking number.

Telltale signs of a scam message are the lack of any identifying information (such as a parcel number or your name and address), and a disabled link to a website with a suspicious address, such as one that contains an unusual domain extension (like .pro or .xyz), misspelled words, or extra characters like hyphens that are not found in the official web address. If any of these elements are present, delete the message and report it as spam. You can also report it at the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center by going to ic3.gov.

Scam messages will often try to rush you into a decision by applying pressure and including threats. They might tell you that you will be fined or will lose the supposed package if you don’t respond. This is intended to get you to act too quickly and not think your decision through. If a message contains anything like this, take a moment to read it again and think clearly about whether it is likely to be genuine.

Both iOS and Android have tools to help you combat scam messages. Aside from reporting them as spam, both Apple’s Messages app and Google Messages now come with built-in spam detection, which can automatically banish fraudulent texts so that they never reach you. The latest iOS 26 update also has a Call Screening feature that requires unknown callers to identify themselves before they can ring you, and this is something that also exists in Android.

Vigilance is key to avoiding text scams, as despite the best efforts of companies like Apple and Google, there are bound to be some messages that slip through the net. If you get a suspicious text, check your gut feeling – does the text ask you to activate a weird-looking link? Is it overly vague with no identifying details like tracking numbers? Don’t panic if it threatens you – instead, take a breath and ask yourself if it feels off. If it does, exile it to the spam folder.