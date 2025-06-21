TSA warns public USB ports can be loaded with malware that silently steals your data without detection

"Juice jacking" attacks can capture text messages, contact lists, and even keystrokes from your device

Free Wi-Fi may cost nothing, but it could be the gateway to losing your identity

As millions of Americans prepare for summer vacation, the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has issued a timely cybersecurity alert warning travelers about criminal tactics designed to steal personal information.

The risk include tampered USB charging stations at airports and fake public Wi-Fi networks.

The former, know as “juice jacking,” sees cybercriminals install malware on public USB charging stations - once a user plugs in their phone, the compromised port can silently transmit malware or extract data from the device.

Public USB ports and free Wi-Fi risks

The warning comes amid heightened concerns about identity theft and digital surveillance as more people rely on connected devices while traveling.

Though some skeptics argue that widespread, confirmed cases are rare, the theoretical risk remains a concern for cybersecurity professionals.

When a USB port serves both data and power functions, an attacker could modify the circuit or insert a small data-sniffing implant inside the terminal, allowing them to harvest contact lists, text messages, and even keystrokes, depending on the vulnerability of the device.

To reduce exposure, the TSA recommends travelers use their own wall adapters or power banks, or simply avoid direct USB connections through untrusted sources.

Another tactic flagged by the TSA involves free public Wi-Fi networks.

These so-called "honeypot" networks appear legitimate, often named after the airport or airline, but are controlled by criminals.

Once connected, the attacker can perform a man-in-the-middle attack, intercepting all the data a traveler transmits, including credit card numbers, passwords, and business logins.

In more advanced cases, they might inject fake web pages that trick users into revealing credentials.

This attack can slip through the strongest passwords and cause identity theft, therefore, it is important for users to have their virtual private networks (VPNs) and ensure their devices are protected with the best identity theft protection software.

If you must use a public Wi-Fi, the TSA warns that you should never “enter any sensitive info while using unsecure WiFi.”

This advice aligns with broader recommendations often found in best antivirus and endpoint protection guides, which frequently emphasize physical device safety in addition to digital security tools.