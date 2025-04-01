Take-Two won't reveal the GTA 6 release date until we're 'relatively' close to launch: 'We want to maintain the anticipation and the excitement'

Take-Two won't reveal the GTA 6 launch date until we're 'relatively' close to its release

Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick says the publisher wants to "maintain the anticipation and the excitement"

GTA 6 is still scheduled to launch in Fall 2025

Take-Two has confirmed that it won't be announcing the release date for Grand Theft Auto 6 until we're "relatively" close to launch.

Speaking in a recent interview with Bloomberg TV's Wall St. Week, Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick was asked about the highly-anticipated release of Rockstar Games' upcoming GTA title and why the publisher is being so secretive about its release date (via GameSpot).

Zelnick explained that Take-Two likes to hold back from revealing the date too soon in favor of sharing marketing materials closer to release to maintain excitement around the game.

"The anticipation for [GTA 6] may be the greatest anticipation I've ever seen for an entertainment property, and I've been around the block a few times. And I've been in every entertainment business there is," Zelnick said.

"We want to maintain the anticipation and the excitement. We have competitors who will describe their release schedule for years in advance. We've found the better thing to do is to provide marketing materials relatively close to the release window in order to create that excitement, and balance the excitement with unmet expectation. We don't always get it right. But that's what we're trying to do."

Zelnick went on to discuss why it's taken Rockstar over a decade to make the follow-up to its massively successful GTA 5, saying that Take-Two's team's "set an intention" of letting some franchises rest to build hype and that it simply "takes a long time" to make a game as big as GTA 6.

"Rockstar Games seeks perfection in what they do. Perfection is a pretty high bar. It takes a long time," he added.

Grand Theft Auto 6 was finally announced in December 2023 alongside the first trailer teasing the game's Vice City setting and dual protagonists Lucia and Jason.

It's slated to release in Fall 2025 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and despite the lack of updates throughout 2024, Take-Two has reaffirmed that the game will be launching on time.