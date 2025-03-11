A Nintendo Switch 2 FCC filing confirms Wi-Fi 6 and NFC support for the upcoming console

Keep your amiibos

Nintendo Switch 2
(Image credit: Nintendo)
  • A new FCC filing has further details on the Nintendo Switch 2
  • The upcoming console will have NFC support, likely for amiibo figures
  • Wi-Fi 6 is also supported, as well as two USB-C ports for charging

Great news amiibo heads - it looks like the Nintendo Switch 2 will indeed have near-field communication (NFC) support.

A new FCC filing spotted by The Verge confirms that NFC support will be featured on Nintendo's upcoming console. As with the original Nintendo Switch, the NFC reader looks like it'll be housed within the Joy-Con controller's right thumbstick. This most likely means that Nintendo's amiibo figures will still be supported on Switch 2 - though we still don't know if any new figures are going to be produced for Switch 2 games.

That's not the only point of interest from the FCC filing. It also reveals that the Nintendo Switch 2 will support Wi-Fi 6 - an improvement over the original console's Wi-Fi 5. However, as The Verge notes, Switch 2 doesn't seem like it supports Wi-Fi 6E or indeed Wi-Fi 7.

The initial announcement trailer for the Nintendo Switch 2 confirmed the console will sport two USB-C ports located on the top and bottom of the system. The FCC filing confirms that - similar to the Nitro Deck+ - both of these can be used for charging purposes. Maybe that seems obvious, but it should allow for more comfortable handheld gaming if you need to top up the battery while you're playing.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch sometime in 2025. There is no concrete release date as of yet, but this is expected to be revealed at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct which is airing on April 2, 2025.

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.

