'There is always room for more': Marvel drops big hint that it isn't done with its Avengers: Doomsday cast announcements

Marvel has indicated it hasn't announced the full cast for Avengers: Doomsday

27 heroes and villains are already confirmed for the film

The comic giant and Robert Downey Jr suggest more reveals could be on the way

Hold onto your hats, Marvel fans, because more – yes, even more! – Avengers: Doomsday cast reveals could be inbound.

Yesterday (March 26), Marvel revealed the 27-strong cast for Avengers: Doomsday by way of an extremely drawn-out livestream. That event, which has been humorously dubbed 'Aven-Chairs Assemble' by some sections of the Marvel fanbase, appeared to confirm the movie's full roster.

There are, though, many fan-favorite heroes who weren't announced as part of Avengers 5's cast. Where's Spider-Man? Why are other OG Avengers like Hulk and Hawkeye not in the mix? What's with the lack of mystic art wielders, such as Doctor Strange and Wong? And how come there are only five (!) female characters in Doomsday's currently 27-strong line-up?

It seems like some or all of those characters, plus many others I haven't mentioned, could still appear in the fifth Avengers film.

In the replies of an Instagram post (see ComicBook.com's screengrab in the above X/Twitter post), which confirmed Doomsday was officially in production alongside its confirmed cast – so far, anyway – Marvel and Robert Downey Jr playfully suggested that there'll be further cast additions at some point.

There's still hope for many, then, that their favorite superhuman will show up in this Marvel Phase 6 project. None of us know when Marvel might reveal more, but let's just hope they don't make us sit through another five and a half hour livestream to find out.

Everything we know about Avengers: Doomsday so far

Doomsday and its sequel flick Avengers: Secret Wars are still shrouded in mystery. Rightfully so, too, because none of us want anything significant spoiled ahead of their eventual releases.

There are some details that we've been aware of for some time, though – starting with the pair's launch dates. Currently, Doomsday is set to land in theaters on May 1, 2026, while Secret Wars is expected to arrive in cinemas on May 7, 2027.

Until yesterday, the Multiverse Saga's double-bill capper's only confirmed cast member was Downey Jr. Instead of playing Tony Stark/Iron Man, however, he'll portray Doctor Victor von Doom, aka one of Marvel's most iconic villains and adversary-in-chief of The Fantastic Four. Doom will be the Multiverse Saga's new Big Bad after Marvel pivoted away from using Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror in late 2023.

Elsewhere, Joe and Anthony Russo, who've helmed four other Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films, return to direct Avengers 5 and 6. They took command of the previous two Avengers movies, too, which are the second and third-highest-grossing films of all time. Clearly, they're considered a safe pair of hands (or should that be two safe pairs of hands?) for Doomsday and Secret Wars.

As for what the siblings have said about the two films, the Russos exclusively told me that they'll draw inspiration from both 'Secret Wars' comic book series for this cinematic pairing. They aren't averse to including heroes from Marvel TV shows on Disney+ in the two Avengers flicks, either, even though the vast majority of Doomsday's roster comprises heroes and villains we've previously seen in big-screen projects.

Lastly, the Russo brothers say Doomsday and Secret Wars will mark a new beginning for the MCU, and after apparent concept art for Avengers 5 and 6 leaked online in early March, the pair denied that this artwork spoiled anything about either film's plot.

I'll be covering Doomsday and Secret Wars in-depth in the long lead-up to their releases, so stick with TechRadar for more when I have it. In the meantime, read on for more Marvel coverage or take to the comments to tell me which MCU character you want to see in either or both films.