'It sets you up for what comes next': Captain America: Brave New World director offers cryptic reply to Marvel fan theories that it paves the way for Avengers: Doomsday

Captain America: Brave New World's director has offered a disappointing, albeit cryptic, answer to some big Marvel fan theories about the forthcoming film.

Ahead of the movie's release this Friday (February 14), two specific conversations have dominated social media and Marvel-centric forums alike. First, considering that Captain America traditionally leads the Avengers, will Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson reform Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Brave New World? Second, given its relative close proximity to Avengers: Doomsday, aka the next Avengers film that'll land in theaters, in May 2026, does it lay the foundations for the group's next team-up flick?

Understandably, Julius Onah didn't definitively answer either rumor when I asked about them during the Marvel Phase 5 film's UK junket. That said, Onah's cryptic response suggested that Cap's latest big-screen adventure acknowledges both queries, even if it might not give fans the answers they're looking for.

The Avengers haven't been seen together since 2019's Avengers: Endgame (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

"When you enter this story, there are no Avengers," Onah said. "And that was part of what was exciting about this film. Historically, we've seen Captain America be a leader of the Avengers, and I think part of the growth and the journey that Sam Wilson takes in this film is grappling with the question of 'Should there be a group of Avengers?' and 'What does it mean potentially if I lead that group of Avengers?'. That's the story that I was excited about telling.

"[But] I think this movie will then take you to a place that sets you up for what comes next," he added. "That's something I would never want to spoil for an audience, though!"

I doubt anyone would want you to spoil Captain America 4 ahead of launch, Julius! We'll just have to wait until one of 2025's most exciting new movies takes flight in cinemas worldwide to see how integral it is to setting up what's to come in Avengers 5 and beyond.

Before we reach that movie as part of Marvel Phase 6, there are two other films that'll be as important as Brave New World is on the Doomsday set-up front. Thunderbolts, which arrives on May 2, will introduce us to an Avengers-style group of heroes and anti-heroes who may establish themselves as a temporary substitute to Earth's Mightiest Heroes – indeed, Thunderbolts' latest trailer heavily implied this would be the case.

Then there's The Fantastic Four: First Steps. On the surface, the third and final Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) flick of the year has the strongest ties to Avengers: Doomsday due to the Fantastic Four's association with Doctor Victor von Doom. He'll be the primary villain in Avengers 5 and its follow-up Avengers: Secret Wars, which will hit theaters in May 2027. Oh, and Robert Downey Jr – yes, he of Tony Stark and Iron Man fame – will play Doom, for anyone who didn't already know.

