Captain America 4 's creative team has responded to rumors about its development

The Marvel movie is said to have received poor audience reactions during initial screeners and subsequently undergone various reshoots

Its director and one of its producers say the speculation has been blown out of proportion

Captain America: Brave New World's creative team has responded to rumors surrounding the Marvel movie's protracted development.

The Marvel Phase 5 film is set to fly into theaters this Friday (February 14), aka Valentine's Day. However, there's no *ahem* love lost between those working on the superhero flick and industry insiders, with the latter claiming that Captain America 4's development cycle has been difficult. From reports of poor audience reactions during initial test screenings, to the rumors that it underwent significant reshoots across three different time periods, you'd be forgiven for thinking Brave New World's production was anything but troubled.

Speaking to TechRadar at the film's UK junket, though, director Julius Onah and producer Nate Moore played it off as nothing more than idle gossip. Indeed, the pair insisted that one of 2025's most exciting new movies only underwent one period of extensive reshoots in a bid to make it the best film possible.

No, Marvel didn't sneakily reshoot large portions of Brave New World on multiple occasions (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

"They're not as significant [the reshoots] as the reports say they are," Moore told me. "It's actually less than what we've done on other Marvel projects.

"Our goal is to make the best movie – always," he continued. "And our task is to keep turning over the stones until it's as good as we think we can make it. The blessing of working at a place like Marvel is we have the resources to do that, so why not take that opportunity?"

Our task is to keep turning over the stones until it's as good as we think we can make it Nate Moore, Captain America 4 producer

When I put the same question to Onah in a separate interview, the director of Captain America's latest big-screen adventure, which stars Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson as Steve Rogers' successor, said: "Every movie of this scale has additional photography baked into the creative process. There are things you're going to refine and the story is going to evolve.

"Like every single MCU [Marvel Cinematic Universe] movie, we had one period of reshoots, so whatever the reports might have been out there, that's not the reality of how this movie was made. When you're making something of this scale with action, visual effects, and different plot threads and characters, you have to take your time. You have to make sure you're creating the best experience for the audience. But, yes, we had one singular additional photography process and then utilized that to make this film the best it could be."

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I’ve consistently heard CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD is OK-to-pretty good. Those expecting a disaster are gonna be disappointed.February 9, 2025

That answers speculation about Cap 4 requiring more than one spell of reshoots to get it right, but what about the conjecture that Brave New World's original cut was given the thumbs down by fans who were lucky enough to see it early? For that, we go back to Moore.

"The test screenings have been over-reported as well," he replied. "We're aware of what people are talking about a lot of the time, but there's no use in us raising our hands when those reports come to say 'well, that's not correct'. We really want the film to do the talking and, now that it finally can, I think people are going to be surprised and impressed. I can't wait for everyone to see it."

I'll be covering Brave New World in much more detail leading up and after the superhero movie's launch. Ahead of more exclusive coverage heading your way, find out more about the film in my Captain America: Brave New World guide and read my Captain America 4 cast and character piece to see who's joining Mackie on the screen for this one.