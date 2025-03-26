Born Again episode 5 just dropped another huge tease about the Young Avengers' eventual formation in the MCU

Daredevil: Born Again just dropped a big hint about the Young Avengers' eventual MCU debut

The show's fifth episode includes multiple references to Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel

She was last seen in The Marvels as she began to recruit the superteam's hero roster

Raise your hand if you expected Daredevil: Born Again to be the next Marvel project that would all but confirm a Young Avengers project is in development.

I'd be very surprised if you did, but that's exactly what happened in Daredevil Born Again's fifth episode, titled 'With Interest'. Indeed, one of the Disney+ shows' latest chapters dropped another big clue that a Young Avengers movie or TV series is in the works at Marvel Studios.

Major spoilers immediately follow for this Marvel Phase 5 project's fifth episode, so turn back now if you haven't seen it yet.

Yusuf Khan makes his third MCU appearance in Born Again's fifth chapter (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

The plot of 'With Interest' centers on Matt Murdock's attempts to prevent one of New York's criminal gangs from robbing a bank. That's a basic summary of the episode, anyway, but believe me when I say it's one of the series' better entries so far.

Anyway, before all of that shakes out, Murdock visits the financial institution to secure another loan for the law firm he co-owns with Kirsten McDuffie. There, he meets Yusuf Khan, aka the father of Kamala Khan, the latter of whom is also the superhero known as Ms Marvel.

Yusuf Khan, as it turns out, is the deputy bank manager of this establishment, and he meets Murdock in the absence of Khan's superior, Steven Aldrich. Murdock and Khan exchange pleasantries and, before getting down to the nitty and gritty of Murdock's request, have a congenial conversation about New York and its sibling state New Jersey.

Ms Marvel was last seen in The Marvels' post-credits scene (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

It's during that chat that Marvel (by way of Yusuf Khan) hints at its forthcoming Young Avengers project. After Khan mentions his daughter – he doesn't hide the fact that she's a superhero, either – he says she's traveled to LA to meet and hang out with some new friends.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the comic giant's literary works will recognize this as a likely reference to the Young Avengers. After all, The Marvels' post-credits scene revealed Kamala was looking to form her own superteam and had already used S.W.O.R.D's database to track down Kate Bishop/Hawkeye 2.0 in a bid to create said group.

It's not outlandish to suggest, then, that Kamala has traveled to the US' west coast to track down another superhuman. Sure, she might have gone to LA with Kate to set up a base of operations for the Young Avengers Initiative. However, in the comics, the group primarily operates out of New York City, so it stands to reason that they'd do so in the MCU as well.

When will we see the Young Avengers in the MCU? Who might be involved? Why will they be called the Champions instead?

Kate Bishop was the first young superhero to be recruited by Kamala Khan for the Young Avengers Initiative (Image credit: Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. © Marvel Studios)

The simple answer to the first question is that we don't know. According to multiple industry insiders, a Young Avengers project has reportedly been in development for a number of years. However, Marvel hasn't officially announced that a Young Avengers film or TV series is going to get made and/or whether it'll be released in theaters or on Disney+, aka one of the world's best streaming services.

All the signs indicate that a big- or small-screen adventure for the supergroup isn't far away, though. Since the Multiverse Saga began, Marvel has slowly introduced a number of young superpowered individuals. Khan and Bishop notwithstanding, Elijah Bradley (Falcon and the Winter Soldier), America Chavez (Doctor Strange 2), and Skarr (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) have also made their MCU debuts in recent times.

That's not all, either. Riri Williams (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Kid Loki (Loki), and Wiccan (Agatha All Along) have also appeared in live-action productions. That's a solid collection of young heroes to build an Avengers-esque team around if you ask me.

I'd be amazed if Billy Maximoff/Wiccan isn't part of the Champions roster (Image credit: Marvel Television/Disney Plus)

As for the potential name change to Champions, that's a rumor that started circulating online in December 2024, with MCU leakers Apocalyptic Horseman and Daniel RPK leading the charge on that particular piece of gossip. More recently, MCU fansite Nexus Point News has claimed it'll be a TV series and that Rachna Fruchbom (Parks and Recreation, Shrinking) has been tapped as its showrunner.

If a Young Avengers/Champions TV show is being made, it'll be a while before it wings its way onto Disney+. Marvel has got a ton of other projects in the works right now, so it might not be released until the very end of the Multiverse Saga or just after it's wrapped up.

My guess? With Avengers 5 and 6's directors exclusively telling me we could see some Marvel heroes from Disney+ shows in either or both movies, I reckon we'll see a proto-Young Avengers team in one of these films before the actual team appears post-Multiverse Saga. But, what do you think? Let me know in the comments below!