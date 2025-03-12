Y2K has a streaming release date on Max, so you can witness the technology uprising at home
Let's survive the apocalypse like it's 1999
Y2K is heading to one of the best streaming services, joining a host of other great movies arriving on Max in March. You'll have to wait a little longer for this one, as it's released on April 4, but there's plenty to sink your teeth into before then.
Max continues to impress me with its huge library of A24 movies, two of which were listed when I rounded up 6 Max movies and shows I’m most excited about.
If you haven't seen much about Y2K, you can check out the bonkers trailer below, and I mean that in the best way possible. Unfortunately, the movie was a box office and a critical flop, but I'm willing to make my mind up about it. If nothing else, it's a very fun concept.
What is Y2K about?
Kyle Mooney's directorial debut, Y2K, follows a group of friends as they discuss New Year's Eve plans while their parents are out. It's a big one as it marks a new millennium, but their celebrations don't go as planned after the year 2000 problem causes all technology worldwide to come to life and turn against humanity. This makes for some baffling situations, as anything electronically powered starts to attack, such as a toy car, a fan, and more.
The concept is silly enough to be considered ridiculous by some, but I'm hoping this one will be fun, even if it's not particularly highbrow.
It won't be arriving at the best Max movies round-up due to its poor Rotten Tomatoes score, but it might find a place in my personal recommendations. We'll have to wait and see!
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
