Y2K has a streaming release date on Max, so you can witness the technology uprising at home

Let's survive the apocalypse like it's 1999

Y2K cast looking shocked
(Image credit: Netflix)

Y2K is heading to one of the best streaming services, joining a host of other great movies arriving on Max in March. You'll have to wait a little longer for this one, as it's released on April 4, but there's plenty to sink your teeth into before then.

Max continues to impress me with its huge library of A24 movies, two of which were listed when I rounded up 6 Max movies and shows I’m most excited about.

If you haven't seen much about Y2K, you can check out the bonkers trailer below, and I mean that in the best way possible. Unfortunately, the movie was a box office and a critical flop, but I'm willing to make my mind up about it. If nothing else, it's a very fun concept.

Y2K | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Y2K | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube
Watch On

What is Y2K about?

Two teens are covered in blood and look scared in Y2K

(Image credit: A24)

Kyle Mooney's directorial debut, Y2K, follows a group of friends as they discuss New Year's Eve plans while their parents are out. It's a big one as it marks a new millennium, but their celebrations don't go as planned after the year 2000 problem causes all technology worldwide to come to life and turn against humanity. This makes for some baffling situations, as anything electronically powered starts to attack, such as a toy car, a fan, and more.

The concept is silly enough to be considered ridiculous by some, but I'm hoping this one will be fun, even if it's not particularly highbrow.

It won't be arriving at the best Max movies round-up due to its poor Rotten Tomatoes score, but it might find a place in my personal recommendations. We'll have to wait and see!

