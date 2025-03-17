Max's #4 most-watched show is The Righteous Gemstones – here are 3 more great comedies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes
Laughter is the best medicine
The Righteous Gemstones is currently the most popular series on Max, with many subscribers enjoying season four of the critically-acclaimed comedy now it's on one of the best streaming services. With an impressive 91% Rotten Tomatoes score from the critics, it's considered to be one of the best Max shows, and there's plenty more great comedy where that came from.
Whether you want to see Saturday Night Live legend Bill Hader, go on swashbuckling adventures with a misfit crew, or check out an old-school gem from 2007, it's all here. Check out three recommendations to watch after The Righteous Gemstones.
Barry
Seasons: 4
RT score: 98%
Age rating: TV-MA
Episode length: ~30 minutes
Creators: Alec Berg and Bill Hader
Main cast: Bill Hader, Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Glenn Fleshler
With a near-perfect Tomatometer score, Barry is the highest of my recommendations, and for good reason. The dark comedy has won Emmys, including Outstanding Lead Actor twice, across its four-season run. It's easy to see why, as Bill Hader shines as an LA-based hitman follows a target to an acting class and inadvertently ends up finding a new purpose there.
Barry's anxiety and imposter syndrome when faced with the world of acting was inspired by Hader's time on Saturday Night Live, and it's very easy to see how much this character means to him. It's so easy to binge too with episodes lasting around 30 minutes, so it comes highly recommended by me.
Our Flag Means Death
Seasons: 2
RT score: 95%
Age rating: TV-MA
Episode length: ~26–36 minutes
Creator: David Jenkins
Main cast: Rhys Darby, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Rory Kinnear, Taika Waititi
Our Flag Means Death was cut short after two seasons, and I felt similar frustrations here as I did when I read about the nine canceled Netflix shows in 2024 that you should still watch. A cancelation does not mean a show is bad quality, but sometimes seeing a show come to an abrupt end can put people off. Still, Our Flag Means Death has a very loyal fanbase that continues to fight its corner, and the two seasons that aired are well worth your time.
It's becoming increasingly unlikely that season 2 will happen, but we can still relive the good times on Max. Here, the crew of the ship "Revenge" get themselves into plenty of misadventures, crossing paths with famed pirate captain Blackbeard (played brilliantly by Taika Waititi). With 18 episodes available, there's still a lot to enjoy.
Pushing Daisies
Seasons: 2
RT score: 96%
Age rating: TV-PG
Episode length: ~42 minutes
Creator: Bryan Fuller
Main cast: Lee Pace, Anna Friel, Chi McBride, Field Cate, Kristin Chenoweth
Before he was working on Hannibal and Star Trek: Discovery, Bryan Fuller gave us the brilliant Pushing Daisies. There's nothing he can't do as even in that sentence alone I've proven he can do horror, sci-fi and offbeat comedy incredibly well. If you like whimsical stories, you'll love Pushing Daisies, and this 00s series was a real hit. Even though it only ran for two seasons, I loved every minute of it.
This quirky series follows a man named Ned, a pie-maker who is gifted with the ability to reanimate the dead by touching them. However, his gift does come with some pretty dark consequences, as Ned soon finds out. In hilarious fashion, of course.
