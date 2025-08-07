Peacock has dropped a first trailer for The Paper

This is our first look at Oscar Nuñez's comeback

The anticipated The Office spin-off will be streaming from September 4

The Paper finally has a trailer and this is a huge moment for fans of The Office. We've all been nervously waiting for our first proper look at the Peacock series and honestly, it looks good.

Even though I already knew about Oscar Nuñez's comeback as his accountant character, also named Oscar, it was still exciting seeing him alongside the brand new cast, with a very funny first appearance.

We've seen some bad The Office reboots lately, like The Office Australia, but right now I'm cautiously optimistic about what The Paper will bring to the table.

Take a look for yourself below, the wait is over!

The Paper | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

When is The Paper coming to Peacock?

(Image credit: Peacock)

We don't have long to wait as the first four episodes of The Paper are dropping on September 4, which is great news for fans wanting to jump right in and binge-watch.

The series will then have a weekly release schedule with two episodes arriving until the season finale on September 25.

There's a new cast here made up of Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Tim Key, with the only returning member being Oscar Nuñez.

Right now, we don't know about The Paper's future, but we do know this is an all-new story set in the same universe as The Office, its iconic predecessor.

This time, the documentary crew has chosen to focus on the Toledo Truth Teller newspaper, which is on the decline. A plot has teased that we should expect "all the dysfunction, awkwardness, and heart" that we saw in The Office.

Only time will tell, but this first trailer is a very good start.