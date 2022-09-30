How to watch Hocus Pocus 2: stream the Disney movie sequel online

It's taken the best part of three decades, but the Sanderson Sisters are back for a long-awaited sequel, as Hocus Pocus 2 heads to Disney Plus. The follow-up feature-length movie to the 1993 Halloween cult classic sees Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy each reprise their roles as deliciously dastardly 17th-century witches Winnie, Sara and Mary. Read on for your guide on how to watch Hocus Pocus 2 online from wherever you are.

Set 29 years after the first film, the sequel centres on three high school students that find themselves working together to save present-day Salem after the Sanderson sisters mysteriously return, hellbent on scoring revenge on the city.

Alongside Midler, Najimy, and Parker, the new movie also sees Doug Jones return to the role of Winnie’s former lover, zombie William ‘Billy’ Butcherson. New cast members meanwhile include Gossip Girl's Whitney Peak as aspiring witch Becca and and Veep's Tony Hale as the Mayor of Salem.

You can watch Hocus Pocus 2 online on Disney Plus globally from Friday, September 30, with the film available on demand from 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am BST / 5pm AEST

How to watch Hocus Pocus 2 online

Exclusive to Disney Plus, Hocus Pocus 2 lands on Friday, September 30 where it'll be available to watch from 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am BST / 5pm AEST. As Disney Plus has now rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia and Latin America, watching Hocus Pocus 2 is easier than ever. If you're located in a country where Disney Plus is available, you just need to head to the Disney Plus website and sign up for the service to watch.

