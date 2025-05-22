Samsung's QLED, Neo QLED, and Frame TVs get a Star Wars makeover thanks to a new Disney Art collection drop

Samsung's Frame, Neo QLED, and QLED TVs can all display art or photos when off

The Art Store is expanding again, this time with a Disney collection

Pieces of art themed after Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic are now available

Samsung already doubled down on its Art Mode and Art Store earlier in 2025 by expanding it to nearly its entire TV lineup, well beyond the Frame TV or Frame Pro. And if you’ve ever wished you could pick an iconic piece of art from the Star Wars universe – maybe an AT-AT on Hoth or an X-Wing – or something from the world of Disney like Snow White, Samsung’s answering the call.

Beyond the thousands of art pieces already available on the Art Store, Samsung has now dropped a collection of pieces in partnership with Disney. The collection goes beyond the iconic classic Disney animated films to include Star Wars, Pixar, and National Geographic. All of the pieces, be they animated or a wild shot of nature, are in 4K quality to ensure they’ll look their best on your Samsung TV.

Now, it’s not a free drop – you’ll need to be subscribed to Samsung’s Art Store and have an eligible TV. That membership is either $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year in the United States and lets you access all the pieces, including future drops.

While Art Mode and these works of art will look their best on a Samsung Frame TV or Frame Pro, thanks to the special reflection-blocking, matte finish, you’re not limited to that specific family of TVs.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung’s expanded Art Mode support to QLED, Neo QLED 4K, and Neo QLED 8K TVs within the 2025 lineup means you don’t need to opt for a Frame TV or Frame Pro. And that also means you might be able to save a bit, as Samsung’s lifestyle TVs do cost a bit more in some cases.

This also isn’t the first time Disney, Star Wars, Pixar, and National Geographic pieces of art have been available on Samsung’s TVs. In 2023, timed for the Disney 100 anniversary, Samsung dropped the limited-edition The Frame-Disney100 Edition in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch sizes. It was a standard 4K QLED Frame TV with a special, platinum metal bezel, but the real appeal was that it came with 100 pieces of Disney art ready to go out of the box.

No extra subscription needed as you could look through the collections and pick your favorites, and then set them to your Art Mode.

It remains to be seen how many pieces are included in the Art Store and whether they’re the same as what was previously collaborated on. We’ve reached out to Samsung to ask, but for fans of Pixar – Toy Story, anyone? – Star Wars, National Geographic, and Disney at large, it’s certainly a fun addition.

With this latest drop, Samsung’s Art Store offers over 3,500 pieces of art to pick from, and on TVs with Art Mode, you can set your favorites to be shown when the TV is off and even mat them for a more dramatic effect, if you like.