This retro cassette walkman comes with a pencil, but not the Barbie in-line skating outfit it truly deserves

Cassette player with Bluetooth and built-in battery

3.5mm input for recording onto tape

£129 / $159 / €149 (about AU$269)

We Are Rewind delighted us at CES 2025 with its rechargeable cassette player and recorder, and now you can get your hands on one. The EDITH WE-001 cassette player is available now for £129 / $159 / €149 (about AU$269).

In addition to the player itself, the package also includes a pencil for those inevitable moments when you need to re-spool the tape. It's a nice touch and highlights the knowing humor here: We Are Rewind is clearly having lots of fun with this device, its design and its packaging.

(Image credit: We Are Rewind)

EDITH WE-001 cassette player: key features

The WE-001 may look like a 1980s tape player (and indeed Fiio's gorgeous 2024 option – built to honor the original 1979 TPS-L2 Sony Walkman), but it takes advantage of some of the technologies that have become commonplace since, you know, the time when Walkmen walked the Earth.

The most important of those technologies is Bluetooth. You can still use wired headphones if you want to look like a Cliff Richard music video (ask your grandparents), but wireless is of course much more convenient.

The other key technology is that instead of AA batteries, this player is powered by an internal rechargeable battery that's good for a promised 12 hours of playback.

In addition to playing tapes, the WE-001 can also record onto them, via its 3.5mm line-in jack. There's no internal microphone, however, and you can only record onto type I cassettes. For playback you can use types I to IV.

The EDITH WE-001 is available now from select retailers including independent record shops, and honestly, if it doesn't make you want to grab your neon sweatbands and head to a roller disco with Cyndi Lauper in your ears, I don't know what will.

