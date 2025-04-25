Get Roku's cheapest HD streaming stick for under $20 at Walmart

If you don't already have a streaming stick and want to add streaming services to an older TV (or want a better experience than your TV's in-built system) you can now get one for under $20. Walmart is selling the Roku Express HD for just $19 (was $29).

It may be a small saving of just $10 on paper, but that nearly 50% off of Roku's cheapest streaming stick. With that in mind, the Roku Express HD is an excellent choice for first-time streaming stick owners. If your television supports 4K, you might want to go for a higher-level Roku streaming stick like the Roku Express 4K Plus instead.

Today's best Roku streaming stick deal

Roku Express HD Streaming Stick: was $29 now $19 at Walmart The Roku Express HD Streaming Stick is the manufacturer's cheapest streaming stick. For under $20, you can get speedy HD streaming for over 400 channels and Roku originals, plus support for your favorite subscriptions on a handy home screen. You can use the remote that comes with it or hands-free controls with a voice assistant like Alexa.

In our Roku Express (2019) review, we highlight its value with Roku's "egalitarian platform" and the streaming stick's ease of use. Just plug into into your TV and play, no adapter required.

The Roku Express HD offers HD streaming for over 400 free channels, including Roku Originals, and supports popular streaming subscriptions like Netflix, Prime Video, and HBO Max.

You also won't need to fuss about how to use it with the handy remote that comes with it, either. If you want hands-off support, you can also use voice assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Google.

