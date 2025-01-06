HP adds trio of Intel-powered EliteBook laptops as AI PC craze reaches fever pitch

Meet the EliteBook X G1i, EliteBook X Flip G1i and the EliteBook Ultra G1i

All three models are 14-inch laptops powered by Intel's latest mobile Core Ultra CPU

They all still offer 256GB PCIe Gen4 as the default storage option

As the demand for AI tools in computing continues to grow, HP is looking to offer up a new trio of laptops in its EliteBook series, powered by Intel’s latest mobile Core Ultra CPUs.

The new EliteBook X G1i, EliteBook X Flip G1i, and EliteBook Ultra G1i models bring next-gen AI processing capabilities alongside eye-catching hardware specs.

Each new EliteBook is powered by Intel's Core Ultra processors, available in 5 and 7 configurations, complete with integrated Neural Processing Units (NPUs) capable of handling 40 to 60 TOPS for AI-based tasks.

HP EliteBook Ultra G1i

(Image credit: HP)

The HP EliteBook Ultra G1i stands out with its ultra-slim and lightweight design; measuring just 9.10 mm at its thinnest point and 14.9 mm at the rear, with the non-touchscreen version weighing in at a mere 1.195 kg.

Its display supports 400 nits of brightness and DCI-P3 100% color gamut, and is also certified for low blue light, reducing eye strain during long hours of use.

The new range offers a 14-inch display (touchscreen optional) featuring HP's UWVA BrightView technology. and is equipped with 256GB PCIe Gen4 SSD storage by default.

The 9MP camera features IR functionality and AI ISP, making it compatible with Windows Studio Effects for video conferencing.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The laptop supports 16GB to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory, ensuring smooth multitasking and storage options go up to 2TB using PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe M.2 SSDs for ultra-fast data access.

The device offers a full-sized backlit keyboard with a haptic click pad with customizable feedback. On the right side, two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports support DisplayPort 2.1, while the left side houses a combo headphone/microphone jack, a USB Type-A 10Gbps port, and an additional Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port.

For connectivity, the EliteBook Ultra G1i is equipped with Intel Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and optional LTE/5G capabilities. The audio system is powered by Poly Studio, boasting four stereo speakers and dual microphones with AI-enhanced noise reduction.

HP EliteBook X G1i

(Image credit: HP)

Next up, the HP EliteBook X G1i is a premium clamshell laptop designed for professionals who need performance and style.

This model features an aluminum chassis available in Atmospheric Blue and Glacier Silver, with dimensions that slightly vary from the Ultra model, but it's still light, with weight starting at 1.18 kg.

The HP EliteBook X G1i has a dual display option which includes the WUXGA (1920 x 1200) and 2.5K (2560 x 1600), offering options for touch or anti-glare configurations. Depending on the configuration, brightness can range from 400 to 800 nits.

It supports memory configurations ranging from 16GB to 32GB of LPDDR5X and offers storage options of up to 2TB using PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe SSDs.

For input, users will find a backlit, spill-resistant keyboard and a Microsoft Precision Touchpad that allows for intuitive navigation and gesture support.

The X G1i also comes equipped with Intel Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and optional LTE Advanced Pro and 5G capabilities for seamless connectivity. This device also features two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, one USB Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a headphone/microphone combo jack.

HP EliteBook X Flip G1i

(Image credit: HP)

Finally, the HP EliteBook X Flip G1i introduces flexibility with its 360-degree hinge, enabling users to switch between four different usage modes: laptop, tablet, tent, and stand.

This model weighs slightly more at 1.39 kg, largely due to its convertible nature, but its display options are identical to the X G1i, with WUXGA and 2.5K resolutions, and the same brightness configurations ranging from 400 to 800 nits.

However, the touchscreen functionality makes the Flip G1i particularly useful for creative professionals and those who need an interactive display for note-taking or presentations.

The X Flip G1i supports 16GB to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory, and offers up to 2TB of PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe SSD storage.

Its connectivity options include Intel Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and optional 5G support. Like the other models, it includes two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, one USB Type-A port, and an HDMI 2.1 port.

The X Flip G1i is powered by HP Long Life batteries available in 56Wh or 68Wh, with USB-C fast charging support for uninterrupted productivity.

It also includes a backlit keyboard with spill resistance and a multi-touch supported touchpad, along with an optional HP Rechargeable Active Pen for precision inking.