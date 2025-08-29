Minisforum's new mini workstation is powered by AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 and Radeon graphics

MS-S1 Max includes dual USB4 v2 ports offering 80Gbps plus dual 10Gb networking

Tiny powerhouse supports PCIe GPU expansion and high efficiency 320W integrated PSU

Our favorite mini PC maker, Minisforum, has unveiled its forthcoming mini workstation, the MS-S1 Max.

Like a growing number of mini PCs, the new release is built around AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor, part of the Strix Halo family, offering 16 Zen 5 cores and integrated Radeon 8060S graphics.

What’s interesting, however, is the processor here will reportedly run up to 160W, which is higher than most Strix Halo mini PCs, which peak at 120W. To keep temperatures under control, the system uses a dual-fan cooling design paired with six heat pipes.

Dual USB4 v2 ports

There are a couple of other features that set the MS-S1 Max apart. It includes a full PCIe x16 slot, allowing users to install a discrete GPU. This means the system can be configured as a compact workstation or scaled for AI workloads that require more power.

The MS-S1 Max also sports dual USB4 v2 ports, each capable of 80Gbps transfer speeds. This puts it on par with Thunderbolt 5 in terms of bandwidth while keeping the familiar USB-C form factor.

Alongside this, Minisforum includes dual 10Gb Ethernet ports for high-speed networking.

Power is handled by an internal 320W high-efficiency supply that is certified for safety. Since it is integrated, users only need a single cable connection, keeping setup simple.

The chassis design supports tool-free access, with a slide-out construction that makes upgrades and maintenance much easier - something we always look for in a good mini PC.

Minisforum says that the MS-S1 Max can work in desktop setups or as part of rack-mounted clusters, allowing multiple units to be connected for shared computing tasks.

The company notes that the MS-S1 Max is designed for AI workloads. It is described as supporting large-scale models up to 109B parameters.

Not all specifications have been revealed - there’s no mention of memory or storage capacity in the promotional material, although we’ve seen hints regarding a possible 128GB AI Max+ 395 beast previously, which is likely to be this one.

There’s also no word at the moment with regards to pricing or global availability.

Via Videocardz

(Image credit: Minisforum)