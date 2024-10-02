Billy Crystal's dark side makes my blood run cold in the Apple TV Plus trailer for new psychological thriller Before
Billy Crystal as you've never seen him
Apple TV Plus has released the trailer for the new psychological thriller Before, and Billy Crystal's dark side is actually spine-chilling in his first dramatic lead, which feels like something straight out of The Sixth Sense.
Say goodbye to the comedic legend's rom-com heartthrob Harry Burns from When Harry Met Sally, and hello to tortured psychiatrist Eli as Crystal takes on a role unlike anything he's ever done before.
Crystal flexes his dramatic muscles in the Before trailer (see below) as he stars as Eli, a grieving child psychiatrist who develops a connection to troubled young boy Noah (Jacobi Jupe). However, things soon take a supernatural turn as Noah sprawls ominous drawings of a mysterious farmhouse and scratches symbols on Eli's door until his fingers bleed.
One particularly sinister moment is when Noah tells Eli with terrified wide eyes: "You know what you did," before the trailer cuts to Eli's deceased wife Lynn (Judith Light) lying in a bathtub. It looks like Eli harbors dark secrets, but what they are remains to be seen when Before lands on one of the best streaming services on October 25.
What is Before about?
Before is another compelling character-driven thriller to add alongside the likes of Black Bird, Lady in the Lake, and Shining Girls . The 10-episode series follows Eli, a child psychiatrist who is mourning the loss of his wife, Lynn. Soon after, he meets a disturbed young boy called Noah, who has an eerie connection to his past. As he tries to help Noah, their peculiar bond deepens.
Eli is a man who is clearly haunted by his past, and his late wife's presence is still felt in the house, serving as a constant reminder of Eli's shadowy past. One thing's for sure, though, is that Crystal's intense looks and raspy voice very much showcase his newfound dark side and could be a winner for our best Apple TV plus shows. Also starring alongside Crystal are Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant), Maria Dizzia (Orange Is the New Black), and Ava Lalezarzadeh (In the Garden of Tulips).
