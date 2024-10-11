5 action movies on Max with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

Max is home to some of the best films, therefore, it should be no surprise why it's one of the best streaming services available for movie lovers. All this choice can be overwhelming, making it difficult to pick just one of the best Max movies for your Friday night watch. That's why I've picked out five action movies on the service with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes to help make this decision easier.

Nothing beats a good blockbuster for a Friday night, and what better genre could there be to welcome the weekend with than action. From all the action movies available on Max these five have stood the test of time since their respective releases, starting as early as 1986 with a James Cameron sci-fi masterpiece. Though it may be spooky season and the best horror movies are calling, I won't blame you if you want to take a break from the fear for just a Friday night.

Dune: Part Two (2024)

Dune: Part Two | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 92%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 166 minutes

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Villeneuve's reimagining of the '80s fantasy action movie stunned audiences with tis stellar cast, special effects, and crisp sound editing, so it when it came to its sequel, it was a lot to live up to. Luckily, Villeneuve pulled it out of the bag, scoring a Rotten Tomatoes scoring higher than its predecessor. Dune: Part Two follows Paul (Timothee Chalamet) on his quest to seek revenge on the people who destroyed his family. With Chanti (Zendaya) by his side, he has a very important decision to make that will determine the state of his future.

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight (2008) Official Trailer #1 - Christopher Nolan Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 94%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 152 minutes

Director: Christopher Nolan

In this tense and dark interpretation of one comic's most portrayed superhero characters, Batman (Christian Bale) is Gotham City's primary preventer of crime who forms an alliance with lieutenant Jim Gordon (Gary Oldman) and DA Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart) to stop organized crime. The city is shaken up with the arrival of the Joker (Heath Ledger) whose lethal crime practices spills chaos into the city, testing Batman's limits and how far he's willing to go to save the lives of the people in Gotham.

Aliens (1986)

Aliens (1986) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 94%

Age rating: R

Length: 137 minutes

Director: James Cameron

Similar to how Dune: Part Two surpassed its predecessor in regard to its ratings, Aliens had the same effect in 1986 and is widely considered to be the best movie in the Alien franchise. Sigourney Weaver returns as the legendary Lt. Ellen Ripley who's been floating in space for the past 57 years after surviving an alien attack. When communications are cut from a human colony, she sets out to re-establish contact but instead finds herself in the midst of a battle with a Queen Alien and her offspring.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024)

FURIOSA : A MAD MAX SAGA | OFFICIAL TRAILER #1 - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 90%

Age rating: R

Length: 148 minutes

Director: George Miller

Miller's resurgence of the Mad Max franchise started in 2015 with Mad Max: Fury Road, and nearly 10 years later he returned with Furiosa, an action-packed and thorough back story of Charlize Theron's character in the first movie. With Anya Taylor-Joy portraying a young Furiosa, she's captured from the Green Place of Many Mothers and placed under the watchful eye of Dementus (Chris Hemsworth). Over the course of a 10 year period, we witness her rise to the rank of Imperator and her plot to make her way back to her rightful home.

The Suicide Squad (2021)

THE SUICIDE SQUAD â€“ Official â€œRainâ€ Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 90%

Age rating: R

Length: 132 minutes

Director: James Gunn

In stark contrast to the 2016 movie Suicide Squad (which has a shocking 26% on Rotten Tomatoes, by the way), James Gunn's resurrection of the iconic gang of DC villains saved the franchise significantly. Featuring anti-heroes Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), and Peacemaker (John Cen), the gang from Belle Reve prison are dropped on the island of Corto Maltese for a search-and-destroy mission to hunt down Starro the Conqueror before the local government assume control over the supervillain.