Somebody Somewhere season 3 trailer is out but I'm not ready to say goodbye this beloved comedy series on Max

All things must come to an end, and unfortunately Somebody Somewhere season 3 will be the final outing for the beloved HBO Original comedy series. A full trailer has just been released for the new episodes, which will premiere on October 27, with episodes streaming on Max (it's also available on Sky in the UK and Binge in Australia).

One of the best streaming services has consistently impressed with the quality of its shows, and Somebody Somewhere is no exception with its flawless 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, making it one of the best Max shows around. The trailer incorporates that beautiful mix of comedy with some heartfelt moments as we catch up with Sam (Bridget Everett) and co one last time.

Take a look at the trailer below.

What is the plot of Somebody Somewhere season 3?

We've come a long way since season 1, where we first met the grieving Sam, who was mourning the loss of her sister. Isolated and struggling to fit in within her small hometown of Manhattan, Kansas, we met her in a very difficult place. Since then, she has gone on to find a small community of like-minded people who helped her to come out of her shell, and the series focused on some very raw emotions, with some good comedy sprinkled throughout.

Season three will continue and ultimately conclude Sam's journey, as a 40-something trying to find happiness, battling a midlife crisis where she seems to have lost direction. The series was meant to continue for a fourth instalment, but HBO decided to cancel it. Still, the third outing should be a bittersweet one and we're all hoping for a good ending for Sam. She deserves it after all!

Fan-favorite characters are expected to return like Jeff Hiller as Joel, Sam's co-worker and friend who has formed this now iconic duo we know and love, so it should be a very good send off indeed.

