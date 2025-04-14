Apple TV+ confirms it's game over for Mythic Quest as the hit show is canceled after 4 seasons
You've reached the end of your quest
- Mythic Quest has ended after four seasons at Apple TV+
- Season 4's finale episode will premiere next week with a new ending
- The executive producers have thanked Apple TV+ in a statement
I bring disappointing news, because Mythic Quest season 4 is the end of the road for the hit comedy series. It's one of the best Apple TV+ shows for a reason, and we're all sad to see it go.
TechRadar contributor Samuel Roberts called it a "masterpiece", and it's one of the many reasons we crowned Apple TV+ as Streaming Service of the Year in 2024.
According to exclusive reports from Variety, Mythic Quest has not been renewed beyond its fourth season and a statement has been released thanking Apple TV+ as well as the cast, crew and fans.
“Endings are hard. But after four incredible seasons, ‘Mythic Quest’ is coming to a close,” series executive producers Megan Ganz, David Hornsby and Rob McElhenney said. “We’re so proud of the show and the world we got to build – and deeply grateful to every cast and crew member who poured their heart into it.
They added: "To all our fans, thank you for playing with us. To our partners at Apple, thank you for believing in the vision from the very beginning. Because endings are hard, with Apple’s blessing we made one final update to our last episode – so we could say goodbye, instead of just game over.”
What do we know about the final episode of Mythic Quest season 4?
Unlike regular TV shows which only get one ending, Mythic Quest has been allowed to respawn and try again, very reminiscent of video games and a fitting send off.
According to Variety, an updated finale episode with a brand new ending will premiere next week on Apple TV+. This might provide some sort of relief for disappointed fans, considering the season finale did end on a cliffhanger.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
So, we might be getting a satisfying end. Or, an even more frustrating one, depending on how benevolent the creators were feeling. You'll have to wait and see for yourself when the new episode drops.
An air date for the new episode hasn't been confirmed beyond "next week", frustratingly, but if it's following in the footsteps of Mythic Quest's previous release schedule, it may arrive on Wednesday, April 23.
You might also like
- Apple TV+ unveils the trailer for a new comedic sci-fi series that sees Alexander Skarsgård as a sentient AI cyborg
- Slow Horses season 5: everything we know so far about the popular Apple TV+ show's return
- Everything new on Apple TV+ in April 2025: The Studio, Your Friends and Neighbors, Government Cheese, and more
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.