Apple TV+ confirms it's game over for Mythic Quest as the hit show is canceled after 4 seasons

Mythic Quest has ended after four seasons at Apple TV+

Season 4's finale episode will premiere next week with a new ending

The executive producers have thanked Apple TV+ in a statement

I bring disappointing news, because Mythic Quest season 4 is the end of the road for the hit comedy series. It's one of the best Apple TV+ shows for a reason, and we're all sad to see it go.

TechRadar contributor Samuel Roberts called it a "masterpiece", and it's one of the many reasons we crowned Apple TV+ as Streaming Service of the Year in 2024.

According to exclusive reports from Variety, Mythic Quest has not been renewed beyond its fourth season and a statement has been released thanking Apple TV+ as well as the cast, crew and fans.

“Endings are hard. But after four incredible seasons, ‘Mythic Quest’ is coming to a close,” series executive producers Megan Ganz, David Hornsby and Rob McElhenney said. “We’re so proud of the show and the world we got to build – and deeply grateful to every cast and crew member who poured their heart into it.

They added: "To all our fans, thank you for playing with us. To our partners at Apple, thank you for believing in the vision from the very beginning. Because endings are hard, with Apple’s blessing we made one final update to our last episode – so we could say goodbye, instead of just game over.”

What do we know about the final episode of Mythic Quest season 4?

(Image credit: Apple)

Unlike regular TV shows which only get one ending, Mythic Quest has been allowed to respawn and try again, very reminiscent of video games and a fitting send off.

According to Variety, an updated finale episode with a brand new ending will premiere next week on Apple TV+. This might provide some sort of relief for disappointed fans, considering the season finale did end on a cliffhanger.

So, we might be getting a satisfying end. Or, an even more frustrating one, depending on how benevolent the creators were feeling. You'll have to wait and see for yourself when the new episode drops.

An air date for the new episode hasn't been confirmed beyond "next week", frustratingly, but if it's following in the footsteps of Mythic Quest's previous release schedule, it may arrive on Wednesday, April 23.