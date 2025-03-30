Everything new on Apple TV+ in April 2025: The Studio, Your Friends and Neighbors, Government Cheese, and more

Severance season 2 may be over, but there are other great new shows to stream on Apple TV+

Severance season 2 may be over (read my Severance season 2 ending explained piece and Severance season 3 hub for more details on where things may go next) but you won't want to cancel your Apple TV+ subscription just yet.

Indeed, there are plenty more fantastic TV shows to enjoy throughout April on one of the world's best streaming services. Okay, there aren't any new movies for the film buffs among you to be entertained on the platform. Apple's specialty is creating unmissable TV Originals, though, and it just so happens that you'll be well stocked on that front between now and April 30.

From new episodes of Apple's latest TV hit The Studio to brand-new offerings including Your Friends & Neighbors and Government Cheese, I'm certain you'll find something worth watching with the aid of this guide. So, read on to find your next favorite Apple TV+ series!

April 2

There aren't many episodes left of Berlin ER to enjoy (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Berlin ER episode 7

The Studio episode 3

April 4

Dope Thief will be halfway through its episodic run in early April (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Dope Thief episode 5

Surface season 2 episode 7

April 9

There'll be many new episodes of The Studio to enjoy throughout the month (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Berlin ER episode 8

The Studio episode 4

April 11

The Surface season 2 finale airs in mid-April (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Dope Thief episode 6

Surface season 2 episode 8

Your Friends & Neighbors episodes 1 and 2

April 16

Government Cheese arrives with a four-episode premiere in mid-April (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Government Cheese episodes 1 to 4

The Studio episode 5

April 18

The third episode of Your Friends & Neighbors will be released on April 18 (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Dope Thief episode 7

Jane's Animal Adventures season 3 episodes 1 to 5

Your Friends & Neighbors episode 3

April 23

Five episodes of The Studio down, five more to go! (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Government Cheese episode 5

The Studio episode 6

April 25

Dope Thief's final episode will launch on Apple TV+ before April ends (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Dope Thief episode 8

Your Friends & Neighbors episode 4

April 30

Careme makes its streaming debut on the final day of April (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Carême episodes 1 and 2

Government Cheese episode 6

The Studio episode 7

