Everything new on Apple TV+ in April 2025: The Studio, Your Friends and Neighbors, Government Cheese, and more

Severance season 2 may be over (read my Severance season 2 ending explained piece and Severance season 3 hub for more details on where things may go next) but you won't want to cancel your Apple TV+ subscription just yet.
Indeed, there are plenty more fantastic TV shows to enjoy throughout April on one of the world's best streaming services. Okay, there aren't any new movies for the film buffs among you to be entertained on the platform. Apple's specialty is creating unmissable TV Originals, though, and it just so happens that you'll be well stocked on that front between now and April 30.
From new episodes of Apple's latest TV hit The Studio to brand-new offerings including Your Friends & Neighbors and Government Cheese, I'm certain you'll find something worth watching with the aid of this guide. So, read on to find your next favorite Apple TV+ series!
April 2
- Berlin ER episode 7
- The Studio episode 3
April 4
- Dope Thief episode 5
- Surface season 2 episode 7
April 9
- Berlin ER episode 8
- The Studio episode 4
April 11
- Dope Thief episode 6
- Surface season 2 episode 8
- Your Friends & Neighbors episodes 1 and 2
April 16
- Government Cheese episodes 1 to 4
- The Studio episode 5
April 18
- Dope Thief episode 7
- Jane's Animal Adventures season 3 episodes 1 to 5
- Your Friends & Neighbors episode 3
April 23
- Government Cheese episode 5
- The Studio episode 6
April 25
- Dope Thief episode 8
- Your Friends & Neighbors episode 4
April 30
- Carême episodes 1 and 2
- Government Cheese episode 6
- The Studio episode 7
For more Apple TV+ coverage, read our guides on the best Apple TV+ movies, Ted Lasso season 4, Slow Horses season 5, and Foundation season 3.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across. Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
5 questions Severance season 3 needs to answer when the Apple TV+ hit returns
Severance season 3: everything we know so far about the wildly popular Apple TV+ show's next chapter