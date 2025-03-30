Everything new on Apple TV+ in April 2025: The Studio, Your Friends and Neighbors, Government Cheese, and more

The Studio leads April's TV show-dominated line-up on Apple's streaming platform

A collage of Apple TV+ shows Government Cheese, Your Friends &amp; Neighbors, and The Studio
Severance season 2 may be over, but there are other great new shows to stream on Apple TV+ (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Severance season 2 may be over (read my Severance season 2 ending explained piece and Severance season 3 hub for more details on where things may go next) but you won't want to cancel your Apple TV+ subscription just yet.

Indeed, there are plenty more fantastic TV shows to enjoy throughout April on one of the world's best streaming services. Okay, there aren't any new movies for the film buffs among you to be entertained on the platform. Apple's specialty is creating unmissable TV Originals, though, and it just so happens that you'll be well stocked on that front between now and April 30.

From new episodes of Apple's latest TV hit The Studio to brand-new offerings including Your Friends & Neighbors and Government Cheese, I'm certain you'll find something worth watching with the aid of this guide. So, read on to find your next favorite Apple TV+ series!

April 2

Two doctors standing in a hospital hallway in Berlin ER

There aren't many episodes left of Berlin ER to enjoy (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
  • Berlin ER episode 7
  • The Studio episode 3

April 4

Two characters walking down a street in Apple's Dope Thief TV series

Dope Thief will be halfway through its episodic run in early April (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
  • Dope Thief episode 5
  • Surface season 2 episode 7

April 9

Seth Rogen's Matt holding a coffee cup as he stands in the back yard of an LA home in The Studio

There'll be many new episodes of The Studio to enjoy throughout the month (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
  • Berlin ER episode 8
  • The Studio episode 4

April 11

Sophie sitting down and looking worried in Surfaces season 2

The Surface season 2 finale airs in mid-April (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
  • Dope Thief episode 6
  • Surface season 2 episode 8
  • Your Friends & Neighbors episodes 1 and 2

April 16

A man being thrown through the air down a small flight of stairs in Government Cheese

Government Cheese arrives with a four-episode premiere in mid-April (Image credit: Apple TV+)
  • Government Cheese episodes 1 to 4
  • The Studio episode 5

April 18

A man wearing a baseball cap standing in a room in Your Friends & Neighbors

The third episode of Your Friends & Neighbors will be released on April 18 (Image credit: Apple TV+)
  • Dope Thief episode 7
  • Jane's Animal Adventures season 3 episodes 1 to 5
  • Your Friends & Neighbors episode 3

April 23

Four TV executives sitting and standing around a table in Apple TV Plus show The Studio

Five episodes of The Studio down, five more to go! (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
  • Government Cheese episode 5
  • The Studio episode 6

April 25

Two characters reacting with shock in Dope Thief

Dope Thief's final episode will launch on Apple TV+ before April ends (Image credit: Apple TV+)
  • Dope Thief episode 8
  • Your Friends & Neighbors episode 4

April 30

A man holding a plate with a small cake on it as other men look on in Careme

Careme makes its streaming debut on the final day of April (Image credit: Apple TV+)
  • Carême episodes 1 and 2
  • Government Cheese episode 6
  • The Studio episode 7

For more Apple TV+ coverage, read our guides on the best Apple TV+ movies, Ted Lasso season 4, Slow Horses season 5, and Foundation season 3.

