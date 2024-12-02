Don’t miss out on the only Disney Plus Cyber Monday bundle deal still available before it goes

The Disney Plus and Hulu duo bundle got more expensive in October – here's the best way to get it for less.

There's only one Disney Plus Cyber Monday bundle deal currently available among the best Cyber Monday streaming deals, but don’t let the clock strike midnight before grabbing it because, unlike Cinderella, there’s no fairy godmother to bring this deal back!

I've been keeping track of all the best Cyber Monday deals for streaming services and since seeing this 70% off deal that gets you an annual subscription to the Disney Plus and Hulu bundle for $2.99 a month (was $10.99), I can't help but think that it's absolutely essential for Christmas viewing.

Today's best Disney Plus and Hulu bundle deal

Disney Plus and Hulu annual ad-supported plan: was $10.99 per month now $2.99 at Hulu and Disney Plus

Both Disney Plus and Hulu's ad-supported plans are normally just under $11 dollars a month for a bundle, but you can now get them both for $2.99 a month, representing a saving of more than 70% on an annual plan. Sadly, you'll have to watch commercials on both streaming services, but with a saving of over $200 on offer compared to if you bought both services separately, we suspect you'll think it's a price worth paying. The offer ends on December 2.

Indeed, not only will you get access to everything new on Hulu in December 2024, including over 200 new movies and shows, but you'll also be able to stream all the best new Disney Plus movies, such as Inside Out 2 and Moana 2 (when an eventual streaming release date gets announced sometime in 2025 at least).

That's two packed content catalogs, including the home of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars (which are among the best Disney Plus movies and best Disney Plus shows), just in time for the Christmas break. After all, there is a reason why Disney Plus is often called the best streaming service for families.

Keep in mind that this discounted Disney Plus and Hulu bundle is for each service's ad-supported plans, so you'll have to put up with commercials, and that only new or returning subscribers that haven't been signed up in the past month are eligible.

As one of the best streaming deals that offers an annual subscription, the discounted Disney Plus and Hulu bundle represents incredible value, not least because it means you can get an account that will last you until next year's sales.

There's also the added benefit of knowing that this deal represents a substantial discount from the price hike that came into effect in October, when Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu all got more expensive. The price rise saw the basic duo bundle (with ads) go up by $1 to $10.99 from $9.99, whereas the same ad-free bundle's price remained the same.

What better way to dodge the Disney Plus and Hulu price rise, than by taking advantage of this incredible Cyber Monday saving? A new subscription will mean you'll be able to stream some of the best returning shows of 2025, including season four of The Bear, season five of Only Murders in The Building, and the long-awaited final season of The Handmaid's Tale.

