Netflix movie of the day: The Lego Movie takes animation to new heights
Everything is awesome (including this movie)
The Lego Movie was a huge success when it hit theaters in 2014, with a sequel following in 2019, and it's an absolute must-watch now it's available on Netflix. You don't even have to be a big Lego fan to get something out of it, as it's a movie with plenty of heart, catchy songs, and adventure to keep you entertained.
The animated movie follows Emmet Brickowski (Chris Patt), a resident of Bricksburg who is happy, enthusiastic, and good at his job but lacks imagination. His everyday life is turned upside down when he encounters Wyldstyle (Elizabeth Banks), described as a "tough as nails" and tech-savvy Master Builder, who is working against Lord Business (Will Ferrell), a CEO who wants to suppress creativity.
They encounter plenty of weird and wonderful characters along the way, with a cast like Charlie Day, Will Arnett, Liam Neeson, and Morgan Freeman all part of the ensemble, so you'll recognise lots of voices too.
Wickedly smart and funny
Critics all seem to agree that The Lego Movie balances action-packed, brightly colored animation with some more serious topics, poking fun at consumerism and bureaucracy. They gave it 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, which means it more than rightfully earns its place on our best Netflix movies list.
The result is a wildly entertaining movie that's perfect for everyone. As Mark Kermode said in The Observer: "While younger viewers will delight at the whiz-bang animation action and hugely likable familiar figures, adults will laugh themselves silly at the smart consumer satire gags and goggle in wonder at the undulating Legoland vistas."
Joe Morgenstern of the Wall Street Journal was also impressed, writing: "The best part is what the movie has to say about conformity – following the instructions on the box – versus creativity, i.e. life as a jumble, an inspired improvisation, a joyous hodgepodge." Peter Travers agreed in his Rolling Stone review: "The brightly-imagined Lego Movie is a wickedly smart and funny free-for-all, and sassy enough to shoot well-aimed darts at corporate branding."
