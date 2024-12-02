Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is packed with Easter eggs, and the Disney Plus show's creators say there's one that's 'not hidden at all' in its first episode

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is reportedly populated with Easter eggs and other Star Wars references

Its creators says some aren't as obvious as others, but one in episode 1 "isn't hidden at all"

However, the pair are confident that Star Wars fans will eventually find them all

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew's creators say there's "no doubt" that Star Wars fans will find every reference to Lucasfilm's sci-fi franchise in the Disney Plus series.

In an exclusive chat with TechRadar, Jon Watts and Christopher Ford admitted Star Wars fanatics won't find every secret right away. However, the duo have full confidence that diehards will eventually unearth every Easter egg hidden in Skeleton Crew.

With Skeleton Crew being set in the post-Return of the Jedi part of the Star Wars timeline, there won't be any nods to events that transpire in the sequel movie trilogy. Nonetheless, with many other shows and films set before and around the eight episode series, there will be more than enough surprises for viewers to discover – and one, which appears in its premiere, won't be so difficult to spot.

"Checking in to see if you've found every Easter egg so far, over?" (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

"[There's one] in the first episode that's not hidden at all," Watts revealed. "As soon as everyone sees it, they'll know [what it refers to]."

"Yeah, that one's just blatant," Ford said with a smile. "I'll just say there are references to Ewok Adventures, but there are also other very subtle ones that might not be obvious at first. So, yeah, look close."

"We've no doubt that fans will find them all," Watts added. "Never doubt the Star Wars fandom!"

These are the secrets you're looking for

"Huddle up, gang, we're going Easter egg hunting!" (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

Possible spoilers follow for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

Eager though Watts and Ford are for fans to locate every Easter egg on their own, the duo have already jumped the gun and revealed a couple that'll appear in the last of 2024's new Star Wars movies and shows.

Indeed, speaking to Empire magazine in mid-October, Watts and Ford confirmed that the Teek, a species that, like the teddy bear-esque Ewoks, are native to the planet of Endor, will appear in Skeleton Crew. The Teek were seen for the first and last time in two Ewok-starring movie spin-offs Caravan of Courage: Ewok Adventures and The Battle of Endor – films that aren't considered canon in the Star Wars franchise. The Teek's appearance in Skeleton Crew, though, may just change that.

Meanwhile, in a chat with The Holo Files, Watts and Ford also stated that the forthcoming series would include nots to the oft-maligned Star Wars Holiday Special. That bizarre project isn't good enough to book a spot on our best Disney Plus movies and best Disney Plus shows list, but maybe Skeleton Crew will be in order to join the latter.

Having watched Skeleton Crew's first three episodes, I can attest to the number of Star Wars references that are littered throughout. I won't spoil any here, nor do I do so in my Star Wars: Skeleton Crew review, which you can read very soon. So, fear not, you'll be able to find them all on your own if you so wish. While you wait for my Skeleton Crew review to be published, check out more of our other Star Wars articles, plus other exclusive pieces concerning Skeleton Crew, before it debuts on one of the world's best streaming services, below.